Foundation Season 3's Biggest Moment Reveals The Show's True Protagonist [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Foundation" season 3, episode 9.

The Apple TV+ series "Foundation" has earned the ire of many hardcore fans of Isaac Asimov's seminal book series of the same name due to creator and showrunner David S. Goyer changing a great many things from the source material. Faithful or not, what is undeniable is that one of the show's biggest changes may very well end up as the biggest legacy of "Foundation": the Cleons.

These characters are three emperors, all clones of the original emperor: One as a young man titled Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), one as a middle-aged man titled Brother Day (Lee Pace), and one as an elderly man titled Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann). On the surface, having a cycle of cloned emperors rather than a proper succession line is a practical way for "Foundation" to keep some actors around while changing virtually the entire cast season after season (as well as a way to have Lee Pace appear mostly or completely naked at least once per season).

Yet, there is a deeper meaning to the Genetic Dynasty than just continuity. These characters are a way to personify a decaying empire. The Cleons are meant to be unchanging, constant, and permanent, like their Galactic Empire. But that is no longer true in season 3, after tampering with the Cleon's genetic source material slowly made subsequent Cleons slowly drift further and further away from Cleon I. This culminated in the brilliance that is the new Brother Day (Cleon XXIV), also known as Brother Dude, or the Big Clebowski, a guy who likes getting high, enjoys clone pets, and stays far away from the politics of the Empire. His story has been a highlight of the season, because it not only lets Lee Pace do some career-best work and lets the audience see a completely new side of Cleon, but also because of how it ties to Demerzel (Laura Birn), the robot aide to the emperors.

This culminated in the one-two punch of episodes 8 and 9 of the show's third season, where Brother Dude ended up captured and put to trial by the Inheritance, a religious cult that worships robots, for Cleon I massacring most of the cult centuries ago. During the trial, Brother Dude has an epiphany as he learns of the cult's messiah, a robot that will deliver them salvation. That robot has lived long enough to see not only the rise of the Empire and the fall of robots, but the rise of the Foundation. That robot is intrinsically connected to the history of humanity, and has directly and indirectly influenced humanity for centuries. Sound like anyone you know?