Foundation Fans May Have Missed The Answer To The Cleons' Biggest Change In Season 3

Spoilers ahead for season 3 of "Foundation" up to episode 8.

The TV adaptation of Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" has been a rather fascinating exercise in adapting a gargantuan work of science fiction. Much like Denis Villeneuve did with "Dune," David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman took a dense, complex, story where a lot of information is told rather than shown, and turned it into a blockbuster-sized epic with enough action and romance to give the story mass appeal. "Foundation" season 3 even introduces a Death Star just for the sake of having a big planet-killing space station, and every season so far has had at least one big-scale space battle with tons of VFX, space dogfighting, and more — as well as a healthy dose of Lee Pace being half naked (or completely naked) each season.

And yet, the show is still very much a dense work of science fiction about a Galactic Empire on the verge of collapse and a group of mathematicians and historians trying to prevent the fall of civilization. This season, "Foundation" even grew the timespan of the story exponentially by bringing in the Robo Wars and Asimov's "Robot" series, making the story we're seeing but the latest chapter in a saga that started thousands of years prior on a planet all but forgotten. Though the show makes plenty of changes that — at times — make it nearly unrecognizable from the source material, most of these changes end up being for the benefit of the story as it's translated to the medium of television.

Take the Genetic Dynasty, a concept entirely original to the TV show, and one of the best parts of "Foundation." In the books, we meet Cleon II, the last great Emperor of the Galactic Empire, whose line ends rather quickly after him and whose name has little consequence for the rest of the story. In "Foundation," we meet three emperors Cleons, all clones of the original Cleon I at different ages: Brother Dawn as a prepubescent Emperor; Brother Day as a middle-aged clone who does most of the ruling; and Brother Dusk as an elderly Cleon who advises Day and mentors Dawn. The idea was to prevent succession problems and establish a personification of the permanence of Empire's power, reach, and rule. The Cleons don't change, don't die, don't end.

But we are seeing all of that come crashing down in season 3, and the seeds of that were planted all the way in season 1, when we discovered a heist like no other took place on the imperial capital of Trantor and forever changed the fate of the Galactic Empire.