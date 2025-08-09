Foundation Season 3 Just Beat Star Wars In One Major Way

Do robots dream of electric spoilers? This article discusses major plot details from the latest episode of "Foundation."

Is it possible we've been overestimating the Cleonic Dynasty at the heart of "Foundation" all along? If season 1 of the Apple TV+ series was all about reinforcing their godlike status as genetically perfect specimen, and season 2 showcased what could go awry should they ever stray from their preordained destinies, then season 3 seems to be focusing on the trio most responsible for Empire's death throes. Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) has grown so disillusioned with the state of things that he's turned traitor and found himself recruited by Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) to secretly further the Second Foundation's agenda. Lee Pace's "himbofied" Brother Dusk (more affectionately known among fans as "Brother Dude") couldn't possibly be less invested in their impending downfall, preferring the company of his drugs and lovers instead. That leaves old, declining Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann) as the one figurehead remotely capable of holding everything together ... and he has mere days left before he's scheduled for immolation, making way for the next generation of malfunctioning Cleons.

Episode 5, titled "Where Tyrants Spend Eternity," brings things to a head as explosively as we ever could've imagined. Under Gaal's guidance (and potentially her own Mentallic mind control), Brother Dawn plays an integral role in her plan against the villainous Mule (Pilou Asbæk). In order to keep him contained, it's crucial that the Cleons order an "enclosure" — essentially a militarized blockade in space – around the planet he took over named Kalgan. However, that requires navigating a tricky political quagmire to get the needed votes, involving blackmail and trickery and even cold-blooded murder. Dawn holds up his end of the bargain to perfection ... only to end up inciting the Mule's wrath, inadvertently placing Empire's fleet all in one convenient location for the Mule to destroy with one well-placed "cobalt spike." One stellar explosion later, both the enclosure and the planet itself no longer exist.

It should quickly dawn on viewers (pun most definitely intended) just how badly Brother Dawn f***ed up — and just how thoroughly "Foundation" improved on a classic "Star Wars" trope. We've seen entire planets get destroyed before, but never to such emotionally devastating effect. Long before the smoke and space debris clears, it's undeniable that "Foundation" has beaten "Star Wars" at its own game.