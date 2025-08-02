Do Mentalics Use Jedi Mind Tricks? Foundation Season 3's Version Of The Force Explained

Be warned! Galaxy-sized spoilers ahead. If you haven't seen "Foundation" season 3, episode 4, proceed with caution.

There has been a lot of hinting about and building around the Asimovian concept of mentalics in season 3 of Apple TV+'s "Foundation" series. The slow reveal of the Second Foundation and its First Speaker, Preem Palver (Troy Kotsur) have shown an entirely new, meta side to Asimov's extended universe. The mentalic community on Ignus has now fully entered the story, and we know the important characters involved. But their abilities? Those are just starting to come to light, and one event in episode 4 pushes the mind-bending power of the telepaths to new levels.

When Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) and Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) are racing out of the tunnels of the imperial capital planet of Trantor, they are pursued. To avoid capture, they duck into a side alley and dodge getting seen — even though they're right in plain sight. Gaal proceeds to telepathically tell Brother Dawn that their enemies can't see them and that they'll forget that they were ever even there. When he asks how she did it, Gaal says, "The Mule isn't the only one with abilities. We can do a great many things."

Wait, what the heck just happened? Is this a Jedi mind trick, like when Qui-Gon Jinn dupes Watto, or an elderly Obi-Wan Kenobi tells a stormtrooper that he's looking for different droids? The short answer is: No. We're not talking about a "Star Wars"-esque "Force" in "Foundation." Instead, we're looking at a power that comes purely from within — a cognitive intellect unlocked by nothing less than Hari Seldon's psychohistory.