Who Is The First Speaker? How Foundation Season 3's Most Important Concept Compares To The Book

Spoilers for "Foundation" season 3 follow. If you don't want to ruin the surprises to come, abandon ship now.

"Foundation" season 3 is here, and with it, a host of familiar faces. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) continues to guide the First Foundation on Terminus. Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) is back out of cryogenic sleep and in the thick of the action. Lady Demerzel (Laura Birn) continues to control the Imperial throne, and of course, the three Cleons (Lee Pace) are still doing their thing as figureheads of Empire. This show has managed to maintain remarkable character consistency despite the utter lack thereof in the source material (prompting the consistent question, how the hell does one even adapt it?).

And yet, it isn't the familiar faces but an unfamiliar one that is worth noting in the most recent episode. Just three minutes into episode 2, "Shadows in the Math," we get a rapid-fire account of how the Second Foundation evolves over the course of the 151 years between season 2 (when the mentalic colony is set up) and season 3. In the first sequence where Gaal wakes up, she's greeted by a woman who says, "Awaken, sleeper. The First Speaker welcomes you home." Gaal's lime-light soaking role (which is artificially extended in the adaptation) makes it easy to overlook the importance of this character, and in a few short minutes, we see the initial First Speaker shuffled off, replaced by Preem Palver (Troy Kotsur).

At first glance, this implies a sense of frailty and irrelevance to the position. But nothing could be further from the truth. The First Speaker isn't just a spokesperson for the Second Foundation, or someone to do the bidding of Gaal and Hari when they're not in cryosleep. They serve a very important function, one that will only grow with time.