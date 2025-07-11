Why Foundation Season 3 Changes The Original Sci-Fi Novel's Biggest Villain [Exclusive]

Apple TV+ is home to the best sci-fi shows in all of television, showcasing the power and versatility of the genre. Arguably the streamer's best show is "Foundation," an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's epic sci-fi book series of the same name, which is hugely influential and also incredibly hard to adapt.

The show succeeds by remixing the books, heavily changing certain things in order to arrive at the same conclusion, as well as tweaking the tone to make the show more of a blockbuster, with epic action we only experience the aftermath of in the books. "Foundation" tells the story of the fall of a galactic empire, and the efforts by a group of scientists to prevent a dark age by establishing a rival nation called the Foundation, using psychohistory (math, basically) to predict large events and prepare for the future.

In season 3, "Foundation" is changing in one very big way: It's introducing a singular villain, one fans have been waiting for. Enter The Mule, here played by "Game of Thrones" actor Pilou Asbæk. Though heavily teased throughout the second season, The Mule makes his grand entrance in the first scene of the third season of the show, where he takes over an entire planet without firing a single shot.

It's a huge departure from the books, but one that Asbæk thought was important for the way the show is telling its story. As Asbæk told /Film during a press event ahead of the premiere of "Foundation" season 3, "It was very important to [creator David S. Goyer] that he felt like The Mule had to be a threat from the beginning. He was teased in season 2, but he needed to be a threat towards the Empire and towards Foundation from the top. And that's also the reason why [The Mule] opens season 3, so we know something new is coming and it's called chaos."