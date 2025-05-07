The First Foundation Season 3 Trailer Teases The Villain Sci-Fi Fans Have Been Waiting For

The future is now, old man ... but things are still looking a little hairy in the universe of "Foundation." Season 2 of the Apple TV+ sci-fi series left fans on one heck of a cliffhanger, shaking up the hierarchy of the Empire for good in the present but inadvertently causing ripple effects over a century down the line with the looming threat of the sinister Mule. It was only a matter of time (literally!) before that futuristic chicken came home to roost, and his arrival in season 3 represents a villain that viewers have been waiting quite a while to see formally unleashed on our main characters.

Apple has released a new teaser for "Foundation" season 3, and it looks as thrilling, sweeping, and wildly expensive as ever. Set over 150 years after the events of the second season, war has once again descended upon the Cleonic Dynasty ... but not in the way we may have expected. The arrival of the mysterious Mule (now played by "Game of Thrones" veteran Pilou Asbæk) throws pretty much the entire galaxy into disarray, even to the point of forcing some uneasy alliances between factions who once considered each other foes. If you remember, our protagonists Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) and the reanimated consciousness of Hari Seldon (Jared Hess) — don't ask, it's a long and nerdy story — entered cryo-sleep in the season 2 finale in order to prepare for this exact turn of events. The universe that they awaken into again, however, is even more formidable and unstable than they could've imagined.

Check out the new footage above!