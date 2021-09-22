Foundation Star Lee Pace On Playing Multiple Generations Of A Godlike Clone Emperor [Interview]

Yeah, it does. That's actually a slightly more optimistic book of material than I was expecting, to be honest.

I think it's like his hands can't hold it all. And what we're seeing is someone who's living in a fantasy that they can. He believes that he has this control. It causes him anxiety when he feels that control slipping from him. I think the real turning point in the series, which David very boldly begins our show on, is Cleon looking Hari Seldon in the eye and realizing that he's correct, realizing that he's right. And he inherited this reality, this fantasy that he's the emperor of the galaxy. And he knows the lines, he knows the blocking, but now he has to start improvising. Now he has to start solving problems that he didn't anticipate, that his ascendance didn't anticipate.

And that's where I think we start to see them distinguish themselves as individuals, these Cleons, because they believe they're the same man, but they also are looking at their ascendance and thinking, "I'm going to do this better than you. I'm going to be fairer. I'm going to be stronger. Where you made mistakes, I will be the emperor that the galaxy deserves." And they're looking down at Dawn and saying, "It is imperative. The galaxy requires you to be exactly like me. You have to do this exactly like I do it. You have to understand this exactly like I do it. You have to act exactly like I'm acting." And I'm so interested in the conflict that creates because they're not the same man. They're not.

How do you and the other actors playing the Cleons keep things straight? What kind of conversations do you have to make sure each generation of Cleon translates to each actor?

Well, with Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Cooper Carter, that was the fun work at the beginning. I love that kind of work. I think that's, really, it's interesting. And it began in a very physical way because we were copying each other's movements. That's the kind of exquisiteness of empire is that they believe that they're the same man. They move in the same way. They see things in the same way. They have the same traits. And there's a, I guess, exquisite protection of that impermanence that they're holding onto, and it starts to fall apart. And it's interesting to see how they respond to that pressure of... How many episodes have you seen? I don't want to spoil anything, so I'm cautious. I'm cautious to say anything because it was so fun to read these episodes, and have David Goyer unfold the story.

So at this point, as the show is going out there, I'm very cautious to say too much about the plot because I don't find the show prescriptive. I think it is opening an investigation about what it means to be human in a very simple way. There are spaceships, there's technology that we can only dream of here own Earth, but really it's about us, and it's about how humans respond to change, how they resist change, in our characters position, embrace change, if you were to look at the character of Gail. And that's us, really. That's us. We're looking around right now, and I don't care what your politics are, you're concerned with these disparate... Things are moving so fast. There are things that are alarming everywhere you look. We're scared. That's the experience of being alive. I started to ramble there. You got stop me. You got to say, "Stop going off on your tangent. We've got an interview to do."

