Foundation Showrunner David S. Goyer On Bringing Levity To Isaac Asimov's Epic Tale [Exclusive Interview]

One of the things in this season that we didn't see as much in the first one, is that certain characters like Brother Constant and Hober Mallow have a levity to them. When you were breaking the story and developing those characters, was that something consciously you wanted them to have or is that something that came about organically?

That's a really great observation. It was definitely very conscious on my part. If there was one criticism I had of season 1 is that it was very serious. And yes, it's still a drama with a capital D, but I wanted more moments of levity. And even when you have life and death circumstances, I think it's important, especially in a big novelistic show like this, to have characters that might not take things like psychohistory seriously, or might be much more dismissive of Empire. And I think if you can appropriately sometimes get the audience to laugh with a character or laugh with you, you can win them over in ways that are harder to win them over just through straight drama.

So I felt we'd done one scene like that in season 1 in episode 4 with Lee Pace, where there was some very dark humor when he screams at a statistician and the guy has a heart attack. And Lee proved so good at it that I said, "I want to do a bit more of that with Lee." And in introducing Brother Constant and Hober, I thought, "Oh, here's an opportunity to introduce more levity and hopefully just broaden our audience."

For sure. And I have to shout out Becky [the vicious monster we see in the trailer attacking someone]. That was a nice little addition, too.

Oh yeah, I love Becky. And it's amazing because I think Becky only appears in about 34 shots, maybe 38 shots across the season. But it's amazing what you can do with just those few shots in terms of investing in a CG character like that, because I remember Spielberg I think only had 17 shots of the T. rex in "Jurassic Park," and so we could only afford about 38 or 40 shots of Becky. So I was happy that people grew to like her.