Apple TV+'s Foundation Is Set In The Same Universe As A Will Smith Sci-Fi Movie

"Foundation" is back! Apple TV+'s smash-hit sci-fi drama survived its inter-season spell, and season 3 is officially upon us — as is the impending Asimovian supervillain, "The Mule." The story is just getting started (showrunner David S. Goyer has an 8-season vision for the mammoth imperial storyline), and things are about to get out of hand in a way even the psychohistorian super-genius Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) couldn't have predicted.

While the drama surrounding Trantor and Terminus heats up, I have to keep reminding myself that this is technically the tail-end of a story that Isaac Asimov added to for half a century. It's the punctuation mark on a fanatical history that stretches back 20,000 years. If you go back far enough, it even includes a Will Smith movie.

Remember Smith's 2004 film "I, Robot"? If you don't, I get it. It's not his most memorable role, even compared to his other sci-fi flicks. Despite its tepid reception and forgettable place in cinematic history, technically speaking, "I, Robot" has a special connection to the "Foundation" story. It even takes place in the same universe as Apple's current show — kind of. Let me explain.

What I'm really talking about isn't the movie or the show, but the source material both are built on. I read the "Foundation" novels during the pandemic. (I didn't have as much to do during lockdown, so a seven-book series sounded appealing.) I enjoyed reading them so much that I started going back to Asimov's robot novels, reading through the short stories at the same time. There are over a dozen books all told, and for a while, I kept everything compartmentalized. As I kept reading, though, I started to realize that the two worlds were connected. Then it clicked — they didn't just share a universe. They were both on the same timeline.