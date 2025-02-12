Will Smith's 5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Ranked

Will Smith is a bonafide movie star, and you don't get to become a movie star if you're not multi-faceted. Smith's career is one that clearly demonstrates his versatility and then some; he's got a physicality and swagger that lends itself easily to an action film lead, as seen in the "Bad Boys" franchise as well as movies like "Suicide Squad" and "Bright." He has the emotional depth and soulfulness to take on a variety of dramatic roles, as in "King Richard," "The Pursuit of Happyness," "Ali," and "Six Degrees of Separation." He also has a natural comic timing — honed during his years starring on the wildly successful sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" — which crops up in many of his performances, but has also led to winning leading roles in the rom-com "Hitch" and Disney live-action remake "Aladdin."

Despite his considerable range and his continued appeal, Smith has one genre above them all to thank the most for his career, and that's science fiction. Smith's appearances in sci-fi movies aren't just examples of the actor at the peak of his stardom; they're all notable (and, in most cases, essential) examples of the genre itself. It's Smith's well-rounded persona that makes him a great fit with a genre as malleable as sci-fi, as he's able to both delve into the headier aspects of the genre while also providing enough down-to-Earth irreverence to make these stories palpable for general audiences. No wonder the Wachowskis famously wanted him to lead "The Matrix."

There are about a dozen-odd sci-fi films in which Smith has starred, meaning that fans of both the actor and the genre are spoiled for choice. What follows, then, are the cream of the crop, the movies that Smith infused with such indelible performances as to make them must-sees for a wide range of people. They're also, not coincidentally, some of the films that helped make Smith the star he became, too, proving that when it comes to Smith and sci-fi, the relationship is a truly symbiotic one.