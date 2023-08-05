Will Smith Almost Turned Down Men In Black, Then Steven Spielberg Sent A Helicopter To Get Him

Will Smith's journey towards global domination is well-established at this point. The man who parlayed novelty rap hits such as "Parents Just Don't Understand" into one of the most successful acting careers in Hollywood history is, barring some unfortunate recent developments, a gargantuan of the entertainment industry. At least, that's how Kevin Hart feels. The comedian recently added Smith to his undeniably impressive roster of guests for season 1 of his talk show "Hart to Heart," which has already played host to such legends as the famously reclusive Dr. Dre.

Smith and Hart's conversation was noteworthy for the way in which Hart clearly idolized his guest's career trajectory, and by his own admission tried to emulate it in his own life. As a result, the "Ride Along" star managed to elicit some fairly deep insights from his guest, including that Smith had basically lost a sense of who he was after delving too deep into his character for 1993's "Six Degrees of Separation." But there were also plenty of interesting tidbits to accompany the introspection, such as when Smith spoke about being convinced to star in 1997's "Men In Black" due to Steven Spielberg's efforts.

After "Six Degrees of Separation," Smith starred in 1995's "Bad Boys" before notching his first major box office smash with Roland Emmerich's "Independence Day" in 1997. At this point, there was no question the rapper-turned-actor was a movie star. But as we've seen several times in Hollywood, one wrong decision can put a stop to even the most promising career. And while "Men In Black" obviously became yet another smash for Smith, at the time he couldn't see the vision.