Will Smith Banned From The Academy Awards For 10 Years

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences Board of Governors has handed down its punishment to Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, and they did not go easy on the "King Richard" actor for his behavior. The Academy has ruled that Smith is to be banned from the Oscars for ten years. He will not be allowed to attend the event, or any associated events from the organization, for a full decade.

The news was reported by Variety, with the outlet stating that the board held a meeting Friday morning to discuss the matter and ultimately arrived at this deliberation. In a statement, the Academy said the following:

"Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith's actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

It should be noted that Smith had already resigned from the Academy following the incident, which was broadcast on live television to the shock of viewers and those in the room. Smith later went on to win the Best Actor Oscar that night for his work in "King Richard." The Academy also thanked Chris Rock for his composure, given the situation.