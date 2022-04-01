Will Smith Has Resigned From The Academy Following The Oscars

According to Variety, Will Smith has said he will resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

During the Oscars ceremony on March 27, Smith walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he had made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved head (the actress has alopecia). Smith was reportedly asked to leave the ceremony, but remained, later accepting his award for Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard." Smith later issued a public apology to Rock via Instagram, saying that he was out of line. He also apologized to the Academy, and to Venus and Serena Williams (whose father he played in "King Richard") for interrupting a "gorgeous journey."

Regardless of Smith's apology, the Academy released a statement declaring that they were seeking disciplinary action against Smith. There was to be a disciplinary meeting held on April 18, giving Smith 15 days to respond in writing. The discipline, the Academy statement said, "may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct." In the fallout of the Harvey Weinstein assault scandal, the Academy changed their bylaws to more strictly oversee its members, and, in the next few years, expelled three additional people for sex crimes. Only five people have ever been expelled from the Academy.

Ahead of the intended disciplinary meeting date, Smith released a statement that he will formally resign. No formal declaration had been made by the Academy to expel Smith.