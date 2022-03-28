Will Smith Issues Apology To Chris Rock And The Academy Over Oscars Situation

The question hanging over all the post-Oscar Ceremony discourse today was whether or not Will Smith was going to make an official statement on the slap heard around the world in which the soon-to-be Best Actor-winning star struck Chris Rock on live TV for making a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett Smith. We've heard from The Academy that they're launching a formal investigation into the shocking moment and we've heard from celebrities, pundits, commentators, and pretty much everyone in the world besides Will Smith.

Smith won the gold statue for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard." He had tears rolling down his face as he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to the person he struck.

Now, Smith has released a public statement via his Instagram that served as an apology to Chris Rock.