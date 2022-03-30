The Academy Has Begun Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith

According to a statement released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization has begun disciplinary action against Will Smith after he slapped host Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast on March 27.

That same evening, Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard," the actor's first award after two previous acting nominations for "Ali" and "The Pursuit of Happyness." In his acceptance speech, Smith apologized for the altercation. He later apologized to Rock personally in a public statement.

The Academy said in their statement that Smith had violated the terms of the organization's code of conduct, "including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy." The Academy also said that Smith had been asked to leave the awards ceremony after the incident and that he refused. The Academy has given Smith a 15-day notice (their next meeting will take place on April 18) as to a vote pertaining to any possible disciplinary action "which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct."

Following the incident, the Academy's board of governors convened to discuss a plan of action. According to interviews conducted by The Hollywood Reporter, many of the board members immediately felt that Smith should be prevented from presenting the award for best actress next year; it is a longstanding Oscars tradition for the Best Actor winner to present the Best Actress winner the following year and vice versa.