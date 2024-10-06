Men In Black's Props And Will Smith's Farts Gave Tommy Lee Jones Plenty Of Trouble

Tommy Lee Jones could give some of the great grumps of Hollywood a run for their money. The most notable example of his crotchetiness comes from the now-infamous story of when he starred alongside Jim Carrey in 1995's "Batman Forever" and reportedly told the legendary trickster during a chance meeting prior to filming, "I cannot sanction your buffoonery." Carrey has recounted Jones' hatred for him several times, and none of them cast the latter in all that flattering a light.

In fairness, at the time the actor was coming off the success of his 1994 Oscar win for "The Fugitive," and wasn't given much choice when it came to playing Harvey Dent/Two Face in "Batman Forever." It seems this combination of factors, along with his visceral disdain for Carrey's energetic antics, made Jones a bit of a stick in the mud during filming. Oddly enough, however, the Academy Award winner wouldn't leave blockbuster filmmaking behind following his turn as a Batman rogue.

Two years after "Batman Forever" bowed, Jones was back on-screen opposite another young actor known for his screwball comedic stylings. That actor was Will Smith and the film was 1997's "Men in Black." Smith, who had only recently made the jump from rapper/sitcom star to movie actor, seems like exactly the kind of actor you might pair with Jones if you wanted to stoke the grump's ire. But it turns out the old boy not only enjoyed filming "MiB" more than "Batman," he actually took a liking to the Fresh Prince — that is, until he was faced with a combination of the young star's flatulence and some prop issues.