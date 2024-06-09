Dune's Josh Brolin Had A Gassy Habit When It Came To The Ornithopter

Though they're undeniably successful, large parts of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movies can come off a little bleak. Still, there's no denying the sheer coolness factor of the ornithopters. The aircraft used by House Atreides to traverse the desert landscapes of the planet Arrakis are one of the most memorable elements of the "Dune" aesthetic, combining the form of a dragonfly with elements of helicopter design and producing something so visually striking that LEGO has since produced one of the coolest building brick vehicles ever with its ornithopter set.

Production designer Patrice Vermette began working on the ornithopter back in 2018 and drew from a multitude of inspirations, including insects and birds on the natural side of things and helicopters on the more technological side. Once the design had been nailed down, the production team actually built large parts of the 'thopters to allow the "Dune" actors to interact with the hardware. British actor Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who played Imperial Planetologist Dr. Liet-Kynes in Villeneuve's "Dune" movies, commented on the vehicles in a behind-the-scenes featurette, noting, "They've been constructed in such a way that when you're next to them the amount of detail that they have is amazing. I was just blown away really." Meanwhile, Duncan-Brewster's colleague Rebecca Ferguson, who played Lady Jesscia in the films, said, "I love how childish everyone is when it comes to talking about these incredible things. Ornithopters that look like flying bugs and beetles."

But while talking in such simple terms about these elaborate sci-fi contraptions that took years to design and create could indeed be deemed childish, nobody, it seems, was as juvenile about the whole thing as Josh Brolin.