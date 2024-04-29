Austin Butler Surprised Dave Bautista On Set Of Dune In A Deeply Emotional Way

After altering his voice to play the king of rock and roll in "Elvis," Austin Butler made a dramatic shift by portraying the heartless Harkonnen warrior Feyd-Rautha in "Dune: Part Two." It's a choice that worked out well, as even though the star's latest performance also came with an on-screen voice that demands further examination, Butler proved he was just as adept at playing cruel and cunning as he was at transforming into iconic musical figures of the 20th century.

The nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Feyd-Rautha was a big part of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel on which the "Dune" films are based. In the book, protagonist Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet in the modern films) returns to the capital of Arrakis and faces off against Feyd-Rautha in a final battle — one which was brought to life for the big screen by director Denis Villeneuve and his production team for "Dune: Part Two."

All of which must have been a fairly vertiginous experience for Butler. In a behind-the-scenes clip, the actor compared the experience of coming onto the "Dune: Part Two" set to feeling like "the first day of school," adding:

"I'm always nervous and especially when you're coming into a film that's already been established before. But [...] they're just such a great group of people it feels like a family and very quickly I felt like I was just welcomed into the family."

But it seems Butler wasn't the only one who was intimidated coming into the sequel. In fact, one returning cast member found the "Elvis" star to be quite the imposing presence at first.