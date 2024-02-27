Why Denis Villeneuve Made Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Bald In Dune: Part Two

In Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune," Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen — the nephew of the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen — is often presented as a royal counterpart to Paul Atreides. The Atreides and the Harkonnens have long been rivals, and the central conflict of "Dune" sees the two families vying for control of the planet Arrakis, the only known source of a valuable spice that makes space travel possible. After the Harkonnens slaughter most of the Atreides in a sneak attack, Paul flees into the deserts of Arrakis with his mother. While in the desert, Paul falls into the company of the Fremen, the Arrakis natives. Through a series of rituals and displays of leadership, Paul becomes a messianic figure for the Fremen, the Kwisatz Haderach.

At the end of the book, Paul returns to the occupied capital of Arrakis and is forced to fight Feyd-Rautha in an arena. Feyd is devious, cruel, and vicious.

In David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of "Dune," Feyd was played by Sting and presented as a smirking twink in leather bikini shorts. All of the Harkonnens in Lynch's "Dune" had red hair. This stands in contrast to Feyd's physical description in the original novel, which saw him as having long dark hair and kind of a round, baby face. In Denis Villeneuve's new film "Dune: Part Two," Feyd will be played by Austin Butler, and the characters will sport pale skin, blackened teeth, no eyebrows, and a hairless pate. Indeed, one might note that none of the Harkonnen characters in Villeneuve's "Dune" movies have any hair.

It seems that this was a character decision on the director's part. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Villeneuve pointed out that in his vision of Herbert's story, the Harkonnens had a penchant for laser hair removal.