Dune 2's Filming Conditions Had People Passing Out Left And Right

Arrakis. Dune. Desert planet. If you think Anakin Skywalker hated the sands of Tattooine, he would have loathed living on Arrakis.

"Dune: Part Two," due in theaters on March 1, 2024, is an adaptation of the second half of Frank Herbert's celebrated 1965 sci-fi epic. It follows the 2021 Denis Villeneuve film "Dune," which was impressively designed and beautifully photographed, ultimately winning six Academy Awards. That Villenueve's film was oblique and somewhat difficult to follow was appropriate, seeing as obliqueness was the primary feature of Herbert's novel. "Dune" is an infamously complicated and expansive work suffused with a massive unique mythology that required a glossary of terms.

In brief, the bulk of the story takes place on the desert world of Arrakis, the only known source of the Spice, a hallucinogen that also makes space travel possible. Arrakis was ruled by the evil House Harkonnen for decades, but the Emperor recently installed the benevolent House Atreides in the Harkonnens' place. It seems, however, that this was a scheme to allow the Harkonnens to return in secret and kill off the Atreides. The young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) escaped the Harkonnen attack and fled into the care of the Fremen, the remote, desert-dwelling natives of Arrakis. That was where the first "Dune" ended.

The desert scenes in "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" were filmed in Wadi Rum, Jordan, and in the Liwa Oasis in the United Arab Emirates. These are actual desert locations and came with their own natural heat. On some days, the set was 110 degrees, and the crew did everything they could to stay cool. Actor Austin Butler, who plays the evil Feyd-Rautha in "Part Two," was recently interviewed by Variety, and he revealed that the heat nearly made him faint.