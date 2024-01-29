Why Austin Butler Walked Away From Top Gun: Maverick

Sometimes life presents those quintessential crossroads moments, where taking one path means making the best choice possible while the other would be a bullet dodged. That's for us normal people, at least. When you're up-and-coming star Austin Butler, these types of decisions tend to be more of a win-win variety.

In what feels like no time at all, the "Elvis" and "Dune: Part Two" actor has completely reinvented himself from the kid who first came up in this industry as a Nickelodeon/Disney Channel actor. While most audiences would point to director Baz Luhrmann's 2022 Elvis biopic as the leading role that put Butler on their radar for good, it was actually his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" as a Charles Manson cult member that kickstarted his rapid ascension to the top of Hollywood at large. But that role might never have happened in the first place if Butler had made a much different — but wholly understandable — career choice. He once found himself in the enviable position of having to choose between Tarantino and a screen test for Tom Cruise in the smash-hit blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

Butler is currently gearing up for a very different aviation-minded production with the Apple TV+ original series "Masters of the Air," but piloting seems to have always been in his future — or, at least, it could've been much earlier if only he'd felt the need for speed. While promoting his now-streaming show, Butler appeared on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via Variety) to talk about perhaps his most tantalizing what-if: