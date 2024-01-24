Masters Of The Air Review: The Latest Spielberg/Hanks WWII Series Never Gets Off The Ground

One thing "Masters of the Air" does well is hammer home how scary all of this was for these men. When they take to the air, they're putting themselves in imminent danger, and that danger is constantly on display here. It's pointed out that when the British go out on bombing runs, they do so at night, to avoid detection. The Americans, however, fly during the day, putting themselves on full display for German pilots to attack. This results in several harrowing sequences full of bodies being torn apart but aircraft fire. As a showcase for the dangers of war, "Masters of the Air" succeeds.

Unfortunately, it falls flat in nearly every other regard. The storyline that unfolds across the 9 episodes is lifeless, and it's loaded with clunky dialogue, like when a character says, "Your friend was on that plane because Adolf Hitler and his gang of thugs thought they could rule the world!" I'm all for heightened dialogue, but there's no life here; no oomph. When compared to the energy of "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," and the film that inspired them, Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan," "Masters of the Air" is like an overloaded aircraft struggling to get off the ground.

All of this should be exciting, vibrant, thrilling! But it's not. The show merely crashes when it should soar, and it becomes tiresome to sit through. It's hard to become invested with these men when they remain so stagnant, so uninteresting. There are a few flourishes here and there, like an indoor bicycle race shot exquisitely, but these are few and far between. And I can't help but think that if the show would be far more successful had it taken a more episodic approach, and told individual stories that stood on their own. Instead, we get a 9-hour movie. And like I said, no one wants to watch a 9-hour movie.

/Film Rating: 5 out of 10

"Masters of the Air" premieres January 26, 2024 on Apple TV+.