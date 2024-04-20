Austin Butler Had To Establish A Boundary For Dune That He Didn't Have With Elvis

With all of this surely in mind, Butler said he "made a conscious decision to have a boundary" when filming "Dune: Part Two." As he put it, "It allowed for more freedom between action and cut because I knew I was going to protect everybody else outside of the context of what we were doing." This is an admirable choice that sounds like it was good for his mental health and relationships — not to mention his reputation. While going full "Method" (a term that's in air quotes here, as all-consuming character transformation has little to do with Stanislavski's Method) has earned plenty of actors Oscars, it's also been criticized in recent years as an excuse to act badly on and off set or develop overtly self-destructive habits.

There seems to be a chance for collateral damage when actors attempt to stay in character for months at a time, and it sounds like Butler wisely wanted to minimize that. "That's not to say that it doesn't bleed into your life," the actor told the LA Times. "But I knew that I wasn't going to do anything dangerous outside of that boundary, and in a way that allowed me to go deeper, I think."

While we won't begrudge anyone their process so long as it doesn't harm others, it's nice to hear that Butler found a more balanced method that works for him. Leaving Feyd-Rautha at work doesn't seem to have harmed his performance at all; Feyd is more than sufficiently creepy, and Butler's work has been lauded as a highlight of the film.

"Dune: Part Two" is now in theaters.