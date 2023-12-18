The Idea To Start Slow Horses With A Fart Came From Oscar Winner Gary Oldman

This year saw Marvel try their hand at the spy genre with the pale John le Carré pastiche that was "Secret Invasion." A lot went wrong with the show, to the point that it became yet another nail in what may or may not be the MCU's coffin. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig's 007 has completed his transformation from a grounded, layered character to whatever he was during that divisive James Bond film "No Time To Die." "Slow Horses," on the other hand, is spying done right.

The main draw of the Apple TV+ show is undoubtedly Gary Oldman's performance as Jackson Lamb, the slovenly, sarcastic head of Slough House, home to a band of misfit screw-up sleuths banished from MI5 headquarters. Now in its third season, "Slow Horses" has benefitted hugely not just from its excellent source material — Mick Herron's "Slough House" series of novels — but from Oldman's presence. His portrayal of Lamb is the exact opposite of his George Smiley in 2011's "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy." While both are, to use the same phrasing as Judi Dench's M in "GoldenEye," relics of the Cold War, Lamb has none of the refined sophistication and quiet dignity of Smiley. In fact, Oldman's character makes a point of remaining off-puttingly candid and unreserved, making for some of the best moments in this under-appreciated thriller series.

You might think having such an esteemed actor in the lead role would lend Lamb some semblance of grace or grandeur. But while there might be a little of that going on, thanks to Oldman's chameleonic abilities, his jaded spy remains a perfectly bedraggled mess of a man. In fact, the Oscar-winner is seemingly responsible for the repulsive way in which Lamb introduces himself to audiences.