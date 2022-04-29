Gary Oldman Is Talking About Retirement, And We're Not Ready

Gary Oldman is one of the best actors out there. The Academy Award-winning actor has graced us with his work in films and TV series like "The Dark Knight," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," "The Darkest Hour," "Mank," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and now the Apple TV+ series "Slow Horses." In the series, he plays Jackson Lamb, an older spy who isn't exactly happy about where he is in his career. He is the head of Slough House, the MI5 department that is sort of a holding house for spies who aren't so great at their jobs. You know, the ones who haven't don't well in their careers, or have made big mistakes. It's based on the Mick Herron novel of the same name.

Oldman spoke to Deadline about whether or not he'd continue with the series if it gets a second season and beyond, and he says something very upsetting about retirement, and I'm not ready.

In the interview, it's mentioned that there are a lot of books in the Herron series (seven to be exact), and Oldman was asked if he'd be up for more seasons. He said, "Listen, if they want us, sure." He explained that it's not up to him, but that he could see himself playing the role for "the next how many years, yeah."

Then he says that his character is a big one for fans of the book, and then he lays it on us, saying:

"So, if it were to go out with a bang, I mean, retirement is on the horizon. Yeah. I can see it."

Nope. No thank you. I do not like this at all.