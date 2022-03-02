Slow Horses Trailer: An Espionage Thriller Starring Gary Oldman And 'A Bunch Of Absolute Losers'

"Slow Horses" takes its story from the Mick Herron novel of the same name, the first in a series dubbed "Slough House." As the first novel's synopsis sums up, the so-called 'slow horses' have all "disgraced themselves in some way to get relegated here. Maybe they messed up an op badly and can't be trusted anymore. Maybe they got in the way of an ambitious colleague and had the rug yanked out from under them. Maybe they just got too dependent on the bottle—not unusual in this line of work. One thing they all have in common, though, is they all want to be back in the action. And most of them would do anything to get there ─ even if it means having to collaborate with one another."

The first season will adapt the first book of Herron's espionage thrillers, with the overall novel series spanning eight volumes and two novellas. So if all goes well and "Slow Horses" arrives to a warm reception, we may just see more of these washed-up agents in action. The ensemble cast includes Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, and Peter Judd, with a special guest appearance by Jonathan Pryce. Fingers crossed that "Slow Horses" turns into the success story it looks like on the surface — and with Academy Award winner Gary Oldman at the helm, praise feels inevitable. Per Apple TV+, here's the show's official synopsis:

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by "Veep" and "Paddington 2" writer Will Smith, who executive produces alongside Graham Yost. James Hawes, known for episodes of "Black Mirror," "Snowpiercer," and "Penny Dreadful," directs all six episodes and executive produces. "Slow Horses" premieres globally with the first two episodes on April 1, 2022, followed by one episode weekly every Friday.