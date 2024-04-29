The LEGO Dune Ornithopter Is One Of The Coolest Building Brick Vehicles Ever

Sitting with the wings retracted, the LEGO Ornithopter looks deceptively simple. But what you should know is that the landing gear is deployed using LEGO Technic engineering, which makes that feature incredibly cool. In fact, pretty much the entire core of the vehicle is a complicated build utilizing Technic pieces that allow for full functionality of the expansive wings and landing gear. Beyond that, they also create a sturdy foundation that makes it easy to grip the set, especially if you have someone around an age who may want to play with the vehicle and make it zoom through the air while firmly keeping it in their hands.

The turn of a knob on the side of the Ornithopter deploys the landing gear, which easily supports the entire ship without buckling. Plus, it also opens the back door of the ship, which doubles as an entry ramp, so you can sit Paul Atreides or whoever you want on the back.

As for the look of the "Dune" vehicle in LEGO form, the designers have kept the angular features that make it look unique. LEGO's Psiaki even said that figuring out how to keep the look of the cockpit intact was one of the bigger challenges in designing the set. That included figuring out exactly what minifigures they would make available to sit in the cockpit.

A nice touch for this build — especially since placing figures inside tight cockpits and keeping them firmly attached to studs can be somewhat difficult for adult hands — is that the interior of the cockpit can be removed. This makes placing minifigures in the two seats infinitely easier than it otherwise would have been. And trust me, I tried to get the figures in there without taking the cockpit out, and I only frustrated myself. Smart move, LEGO.