The 26 Best Movies Of 2024 So Far
There is no such thing as a bad year for movies. And 2024 is already shaping up to be no exception.
As we write this intro, it's still fairly early in the year, but we've already seen plenty of terrific films. Some of them are currently in theaters. Some of them are streaming or available for rental. A few of them have played film festivals and will find their way into some kind of release this year. But all of the entries on this list of the best movies of 2024 so far have one thing in common: they're worth your time.
Comedies, science fiction epics, documentaries, action films, romances, animation — this list already has it all, and we're just getting started. Let's dive in. (Naturally, this list will be continuously updated throughout the year as we see more movies you need to have on your radar).
Babes
"Babes" is an honest and slightly heartbreaking comedy about growing up, sisterhood, becoming a parent, and how we reshape our lives as our priorities evolve. It's also about poop. And piss. And every other bodily fluid, really. Director Pamela Adlon and star/co-writer Ilana Glazer are clearly obsessed with the grotesque stuff our bodies produce, and know that we can't wait to talk about it with the people we love and trust. There's very little onscreen grotesquery in "Babes," but its characters never hesitate to talk about it with a ribald honesty that will make you nod your head and go, "Yep."
There's a traditional rom-com heart beating in the middle of the film, which follows two best friends whose relationship finds itself crashing against the waves of a new pregnancy. But the romance is between two platonic BFFs, played by Glazer and Michelle Buteau, whose dynamic is fresh and funny and sincere. Anyone who's had a lifelong friend will relate to how these two push each other's buttons. And how they swap stories about the horrible, disgusting goos their bodies produce. (Jacob Hall)
Director: Pamela Adlon
Cast: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, Hisan Minaj, John Carroll Lynch
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Civil War
"Civil War" is one of the most unsettling movies of 2024, a terrifying but sober-minded look at an alternate future where all of America's many divisions come home to roost. But it's also weirdly apolitical for a film about the United States split into a brutal, three-way armed conflict. Set near the end of the war, it follows characters who are straight-up tired of it all, folks who no longer think about why it all started and mostly just want to see how it ends. By obfuscating his film's politics, writer/director Alex Garland brings everything into crystal clear focus: When the bullets start flying and people start dying, the "why" of it all ceases to matter, and we're stuck in a fresh, horrible hell that we should've avoided at all costs.
Like Garland's previous films (including "Annihilation" and "Ex Machina"), "Civil War" is a technical marvel that suggests scale beyond the frame and finds incredible beauty in the unusual and terror in the mundane. The first part of the film, an episodic road trip through a broken America, sets the stage for a violent, blistering third act that feels like an exacting recreation of a historical event that hasn't happened yet. You've never seen anything quite like it. (Jacob Hall)
Director: Alex Garland
Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Jesse Plemmons, Stephen McKinley Henderson
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
Damsel
"Damsel" is quite an odd film. Its main hook — that the titular damsel in distress (Millie Bobby Brown) isn't rescued from a dragon by a handsome prince, but instead rescues herself — feels a bit like someone bursting into the room and announcing that they've just invented disco. More than two decades have passed since "Shrek" put a stake in the heart of the traditional damsel/dragon dynamic, and even Disney movies have spent much of those two decades self-consciously subverting such stereotypes. As a result, the parts of "Damsel" that revolve around Brown posing dramatically and declaring that she's going to change the story fall a bit flat.
Fortunately, those parts are really just the bookends for a solid cat-and-mouse fantasy thriller. Brown's newly-crowned (before being rudely thrown into a chasm by her new husband) Princess Elodie finds herself trapped in a seemingly inescapable cave system, stumbling upon the bones of the sacrificial princesses who came before her, and using the hints they left behind to survive. In order to do so, she'll need to take on a dragon with the best dragon voice since Sean Connery's in "Dragonheart," courtesy of "The Expanse" star Shohreh Aghdashloo. At the risk of overhyping "Damsel," it's a bit like "The Descent" meets "Alien." If nothing else, it'll teach you some fun and creative ways to upcycle a wedding dress. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)
Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Shohreh Aghdashloo
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%
Daughters
Angela Patton and Natalie Rae's "Daughters" is one of the most devastating films you'll see this year. This documentary follows a group of young girls and their incarcerated fathers as they prepare for and participate in a daddy/daughter dance in the prison where their fathers are temporarily being held. As you can imagine, it's a highly emotional experience watching these little girls, many of whom are too young to fully even comprehend why their fathers aren't able to live with them at home, reunite with their dads ... sometimes after years apart from them. For the girls who are a little older and who do understand the dynamics at play, it's fascinating to watch them blame their fathers for the behavior that got them locked up in the first place, but still go on a roller coaster of emotions as they're able to spend face-to-face time with them at this dance (and sometimes even confront them about their actions).
Crucially, the doc never stops to moralize at you or preach anything from on high. The filmmakers know their most effective way to criticize the prison industrial complex is to take a topic that's often talked about in broad terms and boil it down to human beings — people with lives and histories and relationships and families. It's a smart approach, and a highly effective one; you come away from this movie heartbroken about the state of incarceration in this country, but also with a blueprint for rehabilitation. (Ben Pearson)
Director: Angela Patton, Natalie Rae
Cast: Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, Ja'Ana
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Drive-Away Dolls
I'm a firm believer that there's no such thing as a bad movie from the Coen brothers, but "Drive-Away Dolls" has the distinction of being not just a movie from Ethan Coen, but also the brainchild of punk-as-hell lesbian and longtime Coen brothers editor, Tricia Cooke. Whenever films feature queer characters, there's often this unspoken rule that the film must be "saying something important," or that the story needs to be intrinsically connected to what it's like to be a queer person in the world. Fortunately, "Drive-Away Dolls" has grabbed the baton from Emma Seligman's "Bottoms" and decided to tell a story about some messy lesbians just trying to live their lives who happen to wind up in the middle of a road-trip crime movie.
The script for the film was written in the 1990s, and the surreal campiness of the New Queer Cinema movement is well on display. Stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan deliver a feast of Cooke and Coen's dialogue, sex is abundant without ever feeling gratuitous, Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal are absolute delights, and Matt Damon plays a Republican senator with a weird blonde family. This is a movie that isn't going to resonate with everyone (and has tragically been review-bombed by bigots on Google), but it feels like something truly special — a film that is less interested in trying to appease the status quo and would rather have a gay ol' time. (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Ethan Coen (and Tricia Cooke)
Cast: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%
Dune: Part Two
As if adapting Frank Herbert's beloved sci-fi epic "Dune" wasn't difficult enough, director Denis Villeneuve decided to really flex his filmmaking muscles in "Dune: Part Two" and improve upon the source material. This sequel brings forward thematic elements from Herbert's second novel in the series, "Dune Messiah," just to make sure no one in the audience can mistake this for a "yay, aren't messiahs great?" story. Zendaya's Chani, who was the characterization equivalent of a stick figure in the novel, becomes a true deuteragonist with a vital point of view. Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica also has an expanded role, complete with face tattoos and an even creepier Voice.
On this robust framework of a story is laid a masterwork of filmmaking technique, with everything from sound design to the costumes to the real sand dunes coming together to bring the planet of Arrakis to life. Shooting on location in the desert may have left the entire cast and crew "sand-traumatized" (in Villeneuve's words), but it paid off. "Dune: Part Two" is a feast for the senses and food for thought. But even if it wasn't, it would be worth watching simply for Stilgar's (Javier Bardem) ecstatic reactions every time a "prophecy" about Lisan al Gaib gets fulfilled. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
The Fall Guy
What if movies were allowed to be fun?
That's the big question proposed by "The Fall Guy," director David Leitch's deliriously entertaining crowdpleaser that sets out with one goal and one goal only: to make you, the moviegoer, as happy as possible. A loose reimagining of the '80s TV show of the same name, the film blends big action with silly comedy and surprisingly deft romantic comedy elements to deliver one of the best times at the movies in recent memory. As a Hollywood stunt man tasked with tracking down a missing movie star and his embattled director, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt radiate that old school movie star charm we've been missing so much. And Leitch, himself a former stunt performer and coordinator, uses this massive platform to paint a loving tribute to the men and women who put their bodies on the line to make big moves like this possible in the first place.
"The Fall Guy" is among the most purely entertaining films of 2024 before the adorable dog shows up to the steal the whole show from the humans. There truly is something for everyone here. (Jacob Hall)
Director: David Leitch
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
Good Grief
Life-changing events rarely present themselves in a convenient and orderly fashion, preferring to instead come at you sideways when your guard's down. It's not just the bad life events like in Dan Levy's feature directing debut, "Good Grief"; his CBC Television sitcom "Schitt's Creek" was a modest cult hit before rapidly crossing over into the mainstream thanks to the Netflix "bump," thrusting its co-creator and star into the spotlight. "Good Grief" feels as much like Levy's way of showing there's more to him than (ew) David Rose as it does his attempt to process heartache from recent personal losses through his art. And just like a decent person struggling to move on from the end of a chapter in their life, the film stumbles at times yet is saved by Levy's earnest, considerate approach.
When we meet Marc (Levy) in "Good Grief," he's settled into a comfy existence illustrating his successful author-husband Oliver's (Luke Evans) books. However, when disaster strikes, it leads to Marc uncovering some painful truths about his life's choices and marriage, forcing him and his besties — free-spirited Sophie (Ruth Negga) and uptight Thomas (Himesh Patel) — to take a hard look at themselves as they all try to move forward. Even with its swanky European scenery and a cast of beautiful, well-to-do actors portraying beautiful, well-to-do, messy people, "Good Grief" avoids playing like a naval-gazing mopefest, becoming something much more thoughtful and emotionally mature. Levy may be a nepo baby, but he remains one of the finest nepo babies in the business. (Sandy Schaefer)
Director: Dan Levy
Cast: Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, David Bradley, and Arnaud Valois
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
Grand Theft Hamlet
Documentaries can sometimes run the risk of feeling a bit same-y. Talking heads, archival footage, revelations about a thing that are either already of interest to viewers or of the "so shocking you didn't know you needed to be interested in this" variety. But every once in a while, a documentary comes around that reminds us that this is more than just a valid medium for legitimate filmmaking; they can be some of the best damn movies you'll ever see. Such is the case with the utterly delightful "Grand Theft Hamlet." Directed by Pinny Grylls and Same Crane (who are also at the center of the action), this is arguably the best movie made to date that is about the pandemic, even if it's not explicitly about that. So, what is it about, exactly?
The movie is shot entirely in "Grand Theft Auto Online" and focuses on a couple of out-of-work actors who are board at home during a pandemic lockdown in the U.K. While playing the typically violent and lawless video game, they hatch a plan to stage a production of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" inside the games. Yes, really. It's not only hilarious and absurd, but it's also a very human film, and one that extracts a stunning amount of emotion from its characters considering they're all represented through "GTA" avatars. Funny, moving, and downright inspiring, this is one of those films that truly earns the "must-see" label. Don't sleep on this one as I can honestly say you've truly never seen anything like it before. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane
Cast: Sam Crane, Mark Oorsterveen, Jen Cohn, and Pinny Grylls
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Ibelin
Norwegian boy Mats Steen was born with a degenerative muscular disorder that killed him at the age of 25. Director Benjamin Ree (who previously directed the jaw-dropping documentary "The Painter and the Thief") returns to the documentary format with this film, which begins as a typical exploration of Mats' life from his family's perspective, full of home video footage and their observations and memories about him. Confined to his wheelchair and not able to easily participate in traditional sports or other social activities, Mats spent thousands of hours absorbed in his computer playing World of Warcraft. From his parents' POV, their son spending so much time playing a game seemed like a tragedy. They were saddened to think he would never experience love, heartbreak, friendship, community — all the things any parent would hope for their children.
But the film shifts perspective, and as we quickly learn, Mats was able to experience all of those things and more while playing this game. Using transcripts of his interactions with other gamers inside this fictional world and utilizing World of Warcraft character models (Mats' character's name is Ibelin), Ree is able to recreate this remarkable person's digital life and show both us and his parents just how meaningful Mats' life was, despite the hand fate dealt him at birth. It's a movie that will leave you weeping ... but in a good way. (Ben Pearson)
Director: Benjamin Ree
Cast: Mats Steen
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
The Idea of You
Do not let the words romantic comedy put you off of this movie even if you are not a rom-com person. Why? Because "The Idea of You" is so much more than your standard rom-com; it's truly one of the best movies of 2024 thus far. Hailing from director Michael Showalter, the filmmaker once again shows us that nobody does romance quite like him in Hollywood today. With a stellar anchoring performance by Anne Hathaway at her Oscar-winning best, for the right person, this is going to be one of those "watch it over and over again" movies. It stands a cut above much of the rest of this well-worn genre. You can read my 8 out of 10 review of the film from SXSW here.
The film centers on a 40-year-old single mom (Hathaway) who has a chance encounter with a member of a boy band (Nicholas Galitzine), with the two finding themselves in the midst of a whirlwind romance. They are years apart but, as the old saying goes, the heart wants what it wants. Showalter doesn't shy away from addressing the obvious questions, while also making them part of the love at the center of this story. When it's funny, it's really funny. When it's romantic, my word is it romantic. This movie nails both sides of the coin so well without sacrificing one for the other. Don't sleep on this one. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Michael Showalter
Cast: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, and Reid Scott
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Immaculate
Some people fear monsters. Some people fear heights. Me? I fear organized religion (and lawn gnomes, but that's a whole different story). It's one thing to have faith in a higher being, a way to find comfort and provide answers to some of life's most uncomfortable mysteries. It's something else entirely to use that faith as a cudgel, a means to oppress, abuse, or even murder those in the name of your religion. And yet, there are still steadfast people who continue to insist that their belief system and lifestyle is mandatory for the betterment of the world, and will attempt to gain that supremacy by any means necessary.
"Immaculate," the Sydney Sweeney nunsploitation pic from director Michael Mohan and writer Andrew Lobel kicks this idea into overdrive, addressing the inherent horror of Catholicism by manipulating common religious horror tropes into something fresh and terrifying, without ever sacrificing the deeply thoughtful story. Sweeney shines as Sister Cecilia, a young American nun who has recently joined an isolated convent in Italy, one that harbors a disturbing, insidious secret. This isn't just one of the best horror movies of the year, it's one of the best movies of the year, period. Horror has often been one of the best genres to dissect our cultural anxieties and make broad statements creatively — and the last five minutes of this film are bursting with enough commentary to justify a semester-long academic dissection. (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Michael Mohan
Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Simona Tabasco, Benedetta Porcaroli
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
It's What's Inside
The less you know about "It's What's Inside" going into it, the better. This was the biggest surprise hit out of Sundance, and it's posed to become this year's "Talk to Me": a confident feature directorial debut that uses genre to tell a poignant story about living with social media. Greg Jardin's debut follows a group of college friends gathering for a pre-wedding party before one of their own gets hitched. Things change when a friend they haven't seen in years drops in at the last minute, and suggests they play a game.
Like the excellent "Bodies Bodies Bodies," this is a movie all about secrets, and about the image we project of ourselves to other people. The script is incredibly witty, taking advantage of a single location and a great cast to tell a simple yet complex story in a concise way that also provides plenty of laughs. This is a story all about exploiting personal relationships, showing the cracks in them and breaking them wide open as soon as the bodies start to drop. Part sci-fi movie, part hang-out comedy, all around existential nightmare, this is a movie you want to watch with as big a crowd as you can gather. (Rafael Motamayor)
Director: Greg Jardin
Cast: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, David W. Thompson
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%
Late Night with the Devil
The found footage/mockumentary horror subgenre gets a bad wrap. To be fair, there are a lot of lousy movies with shaky hand-held camera work and actors badly improv-ing lines in ways that make you want to tear your hair out. But there are also diamonds in the rough; films in the subgenre made with great skill and care that remind us that when employed correctly, horror mockumentaries can deliver. "Late Night with the Devil" is one of the best examples in recent memory — a clever, layered, well-constructed, and ultimately scary mockumentary that takes the form of footage from a late-night talk show from the 1970s. "Night Owls with Jack Delroy" is a "Tonight Show" clone hosted by Jack Delroy, played with skill by David Dastmalchian, one of those great character actors who finally gets a shot at being the lead. It's Halloween night, and Jack is desperate for a ratings win. His guests for the evening include a parapsychologist and her patient, a young girl who is the only survivor of a suicidal Satanic cult. Jack hopes to summon some sort of demonic force live on air — after all, that would be a hell of a show.
As you might guess, things go wrong — horribly wrong. But "Late Night with the Devil" takes its time, deftly setting a mood and atmosphere that almost lulls the audience into a false sense of safety. Things are played for laughs at first — until they aren't. It all culminates in a ghoulish grand finale that tips the film from "good" to "great" territory. Get ready to revisit this every Halloween, just like another classic horror mockumentary. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes
Cast: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, Ingrid Torelli
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Lisa Frankenstein
"Lisa Frankenstein" is the rare bizarro '80s period piece that feels like it could've conceivably come out of the decade. Kathryn Newton shines as the film's namesake, a friendless goth higher schooler who earns money on the side sewing up clothes when she'd clearly be happier sewing up bodies. She gets her chance to do just that when Mother Nature intervenes, resurrecting the corpse of a Victorian gentleman (Cole Sprouse) whose grave Lisa likes to frequent and giving her a most welcome "project" to work on. What ensues is a delightful '80s pastiche that marries John Hughes' youthful romantic comedy with Tim Burton's ghoulish zaniness and writer Diablo Cody's feminist provocations.
As precisely as director Zelda Williams and Cody emulate the farcical aesthetic of '80s horror-comedies here, it's the way they capture their ethos that's truly impressive. The suburbs of "Lisa Frankenstein" aren't just preternaturally manicured, they're also legitimately dangerous thanks to the twisted people who live there (like Carla Gugino — having a ball — as Janet, Lisa's stepmom and the embodiment of Reaganite creepiness). Lisa herself is similarly a bonafide weirdo who takes way too quickly to murdering and stealing people's body parts to complete her beau (with Sprouse excelling as, essentially, a grosser, nastier Edward Scissorhands).
Ultimately, you're either willing to get on the same wavelength as "Lisa Frankenstein" or you're not. Fortunately, if Cody's experience with "Jennifer's Body" is anything to gauge by, this bloody, funny "coming of RAGE love story" will find its audience with time. (Sandy Schaefer)
Director: Zelda Williams
Cast: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Carla Gugino, Henry Eikenberry, and Joe Chrest
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 51%
Love Lies Bleeding
I can't speak for anyone else on the /Film staff, but it's going to be pretty difficult for any film in 2024 to surpass "Love Lies Bleeding" as my favorite film of the year. This sweaty, dusty, sun-soaked noir incorporates elements of body horror, queer romance, and second amendment worshipping America to create a gripping thriller hellbent on seducing the audience with sex and violent revenge. An in-her-element Kristen Stewart and a gorgeously formidable Katy O'Brian play Lou the gym manager and Jackie the bodybuilder, respectively, in their quest to escape their pasts, grip into their new relationship with all ten fingers, and pull no punches.
As /Film's Bill Bria wrote in his review out of Sundance, "Its core narrative may not be all that surprising or even shocking, but the depiction feels utterly unique and refreshingly progressive in a way that doesn't feel a need to call too much attention to itself. The enigmatic title (seemingly borrowed from one of a handful of pop songs to use the phrase) at first feels ominous, and certainly could refer to one of the corpses found in the film."
Equal parts pulp and eroticism, "Love Lies Bleeding" lures the audience in only to crack open skulls and dribble spit into the ridges of our brains. And we should all be thanking Rose Glass for the honor and pleasure. (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Rose Glass
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Ed Harris
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
Monkey Man
"Monkey Man" is sometimes uneven, but it makes up for any shortcomings with an emotional and political audacity rarely seen in the action genre. Star Dev Patel steps behind the camera and directs like a man who is convinced he'll never get to make another movie — there is not a moment in this film that isn't filled to the point of bursting with visual flair, wild ideas, and bold statements. It's the work of a mind brimming with so much to say that one feature film can barely contain it all.
But even if you ignore the film's messages of corruption and economic/class warfare, it delivers purely as an action movie. Patel's vengeful lead character sprints through the film like a Coen brothers character trapped in "The Raid," barely surviving as he punches, chops, shots, stabs, and bites his way through encounters gruesome enough to make even the most seasoned action buff wince. Patel has long-proven himself to be a capable and charismatic leading man, but it's clear that he has a long future as an action filmmaker, one who isn't afraid to push brutal brawling to the hilt. (Jacob Hall)
Director: Dev Patel
Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
MoviePass, MovieCrash
There was one glorious period when millions of movie lovers around the country had the chance to see nearly limitless movies for next to nothing. Anyone who lived through the heyday of MoviePass can surely attest to the insanely high highs of the movie ticket subscription service, followed by the unbelievably low lows. This is an experience so many of us shared, but "MoviePass, MovieCrash" is a documentary that shines a bright, ugly light on the company's meteoric rise and stunning downfall. As director Muta'Ali reveals in this illuminating film, it was all so much worse than any of us could have realized.
Using new interviews and archival footage, Muta'Ali kind of allows the story to speak for itself. There is a line from "Watchmen" where Rorschach says, "Funny story. Sounds unbelievable. Must be true." That's kind of how the story of MoviePass feels. It was a very good idea that was ruined by some guys with the wrong idea. Watching it unfold in documentary form? It's like watching newsreel footage of a car accident. It's hard to watch, but it's also hard to look away. For anyone who had an experience with this whole thing a few years ago, this is a treasure trove of information explaining what went wrong and why it went wrong. Maddening though it may be, it's a story that deserved to be told. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Muta'Ali
Cast: Stacy Spikes, Mitch Lowe, Hamet Watt, and Ted Farnsworth
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: N/A
Oddity
It feels like every year, there is a horror movie that flies just a little under the radar but becomes a real conversation piece for those who did see it. "Barbarian" in 2022 (even though that movie was a sizable hit), or "When Evil Lurks" in 2023. It feels very much like director Damien McCarthy's "Oddity" is destined to become that movie in 2024. Deceptively simple, darkly humorous, and scary as hell, this one is sure to be talked about an awful lot — and with good reason.
The movie focuses on a blind woman who discovers the terrible truth behind her twin sister's death. She then pays a visit to her sister's former husband at his house in the middle of nowhere where her sister died. Oh, and this blind woman happens to be a medium as well, adding an interesting wrinkle to the proceedings. McCarthy manages to make the majority of the runtime lousy with tension, broken only occasionally by one heck of a scare or a pitch-black moment of humor. There is also a character of sorts in the film that is destined to become A) nightmare fuel for anyone who sees it and B) a horror icon who will live on for years to come. If scary movies are your thing, this is a must-see. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Damien McCarthy
Cast: Gwilym Lee, Carolyn Bracken, Caroline Menton, and Steve Wall
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
Orion and the Dark
The most powerful selling point for "Orion and the Dark" is that it features a voice cameo by Werner Herzog as the narrator of an experimental short film that was too avant-garde for Sundance and (later on in the movie) the narrator of a planetarium exhibit. Who doesn't want to hear Herzog talking about the stars?
Based on the book of the same name by Emma Yarlett, "Orion and the Dark" is the story of a little boy called Orion (Jacob Tremblay) who is scared of everything, from answering questions in class to flushing the toilet (what if it clogs and floods the whole school?!) to saying "good morning" (what if accidentally it comes out as "good dorning"?!). He's scared of monsters, bees, the ocean, mosquito bites ... but most of all he's scared of the dark. One night, the Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) gets sick of hearing about how much Orion hates him, and arrives in a friendly, anthropomorphic form with an offer to help the kid overcome his fears by facing them head-on.
With a script by the notoriously meta screenwriter Charlie Kaufman ("Being John Malkovich"), "Orion and the Dark" goes in some strange and unexpected directions, but that beats the boring cookie-cutter approach to kids' movies. It's not perfect, but it's an enjoyably weird ride. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)
Director: Sean Charmatz
Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser
Rating: TV-Y7
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
Perfect Days
I haven't been as transfixed watching someone tirelessly clean stuff the way Hirayama (Kōji Yakusho) does in "Perfect Days" since that beguiling sweeping scene in "Twin Peaks: The Return." Director Wim Wender's Oscar-nominated film, which he co-wrote with Takuma Takasaki, follows Yakusho's everyman as he spends his days maintaining Tokyo's upscale public restrooms, listening to '60s and '70s tunes on cassette tape in his shabby van, visiting the same bathhouse and shops, reading the works of authors like William Faulkner, and taking photos of the trees in the shrine where he prefers to have lunch. Is Hirayama trapped in the past or has he uncovered the secret to contentment? Thankfully, "Perfect Days" favors ambiguity, providing only hints about his backstory and what led to his (mostly) solitary life rather than trying to paint a reductive portrait of the character's psychology.
Likewise, the movie itself is an episodic minimalist drama that illustrates the virtues of familiar routines and getting the most out of a humble existence, even one where you might as well be invisible to most of the people you encounter on a regular basis (like Hirayama is). There's no happiness without sadness in life and for every funny exchange or tranquil image, "Perfect Days" counters them with a moment of sorrow or visual mundanity. We're all chasing fleeting moments of joy and to be fully alive is to sit on the perch between delight and despair — a sentiment this just-about-perfect film captures, well, perfectly. (Sandy Schaefer)
Director: Wim Wenders
Cast: Kōji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano, Aoi Yamada, Yumi Asō, Sayuri Ishikawa, Tomokazu Miura, and Min Tanaka
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
A Real Pain
I'll be blunt: Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut, the Sundance title "When You Finish Saving the World," was a disappointment. In fact, I'll just go ahead and call it a bad movie. So when Eisenberg returned to Sundance this year with a new film, "A Real Pain," I wasn't exactly champing at the bit to see it. But you know what? Eisenberg has grown as a filmmaker and delivered one of the best films of 2024.
In "A Real Pain," Eisenberg plays David, a nervous, awkward guy who travels to Poland with his cousin Benji (Kieran Culkin) in the wake of their grandmother's death. Benji is the complete opposite of David — he's funny, he's charming, he's commanding. He can also be kind of a dick, but he still has a way of winning people over. The two cousins are part of a tour group traveling through sites in Poland, and while some of the spots end up being lighthearted, others are weighted with tragedy. Through it all, David struggles to understand his cousin, who seems to be in the midst of some kind of slow-motion nervous breakdown.
Culkin is the glue that binds the film together. His work as Benji is so raw and so unflinching that it's a wonder to behold. While some might see this as an extension of his smart-ass "Succession" character, the work Culkin is doing here is on a different level. It's a nuanced, heartbreaking performance that elevates the film to a whole other level. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Jesse Eisenberg
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
Scrambled
After debuting at South by Southwest in 2023 (read our review here), "Scrambled" didn't arrive in theaters until February 2024. Without any big names attached to the cast, the movie has flown mostly under the radar, but don't let that keep you from taking a chance on Leah McKendrick, who not only leads this razor sharp comedy, but writes and directs with a wealth of confidence.
"Scrambled" follows Nellie (McKendrick), a thirty-something who is the life of the party at all of the weddings that she's been a perpetual bridesmaid at over the years. But when an old friend gives her some sobering advice to freeze her eggs for a potential future pregnancy while her body is still willing, she gets anxious about her ticking clock and reaches back into her rolodex of former flings to see if any of them might be worth revisiting for a more permanent relationship. But where "Scrambled" shines is being not so concerned with actual romance and more invested in Nellie learning to love herself. McKendrick is superb in the lead role, as is her family (played by Andrew Santino, Clancy Brown, and Laura Ceró), and she offers both hilarious and thoughtful commentary on female fertility and all of the baggage that comes with it. On par with the likes of "Bridesmaids" and "Trainwreck," this is an uproarious comedy that packs an emotional punch and deserves your attention. (Ethan Anderton)
Director: Leah McKendrick
Cast: Leah McKendrick, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Santino, Adam Rodriguez, Laura Cerón, Clancy Brown, and June Diane Raphael
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
With all apologies to the intro for MTV's "Diary" series: you may think you know the story of Christopher Reeve, but you have no idea. Even if you already have a working knowledge of the way Reeve became an internationally known (and beloved) movie star thanks to essaying the title role in 1978's "Superman," even if you know about (or, perhaps, lived through) the years following his tragic horseback riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down, even if you've heard of the ways Reeve subsequently advocated for funding and research into disability causes, "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" is an essential watch.
Far more than a rote documentary about a celebrity, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui's film ingeniously conflates Reeve the man and Reeve the pop culture icon, the better to understand the sorrow and the eventual triumph of the Man of Steel having to suffer the hardship and indignity of the loss of his powers and, later, the regaining of his sense of self. While "Super/Man" is undeniably one of the biggest tearjerker docs ever made, it's also a breezy watch, infused with Reeve's indomitable spirit, his artistic curiosity, his family's resilience, and more. What's most delightful about "Super/Man" is that it's a film which, like its subject, isn't interested in wallowing in despair or questions of fairness; instead, it seeks to inspire, both in the hope that the differently abled in the world will be afforded more care and opportunity and in the idea that, with any of the hardships that all of us face, there is a way forward. (Bill Bria)
Directors: Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui
Cast: Christopher Reeve, Dana Reeve, Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
The Taste of Things
Set in France in the 1880s, director Tran Anh Hung's exquisite "The Taste of Things" follows a spectacular but humble country cook (played by Juliette Binoche) who has had a long working relationship with an equally excellent gourmet chef (Benoît Magimel, who was once in a real romantic relationship with Binoche) that slowly becomes a romantic relationship. This is one of the all-time best movies about food, not just because the food scenes are delectable, but because the cooking is used as a metaphor here: To watch these characters dance through the kitchen together is to witness the act of artistic creation — something that can stand in for any creative work in any field, not just cooking. And when one character cooks for another, all of the little details that go into crafting and preparing that meal become expressions of a deep and profound love that's extraordinarily moving. It's a truly sumptuous movie, with some of the best cinematography you'll see in 2024, and I cannot emphasize enough how amazingly and lovingly shot all of the food is here. "The Taste of Things" is the type of movie that will make you want to have dinner reservations locked and loaded immediately after the credits roll, and as someone who loves both food and movies, I can't pay it a higher compliment. (Ben Pearson)
Director: Trần Anh Hùng
Cast: Juliette Binoche, Benoît Magimel
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Thelma
In a world where "Mission: Impossible" and "John Wick" deliver some of the best blockbuster action we've ever seen, you're not prepared for "Thelma." The official selection from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival follows June Squibb as the titular character, a widowed grandmother who gets conned by a phone scammer who poses as her grandson and convinces her to send $10,000 through the mail to bail him out of jail. When she realizes her mistake, she's not willing to accept the swindle, and she sets out across Los Angeles to track down those behind the deception. But in order to do that, she has to trick her grandson, steal her friend's motorized scooter, and get ahold of a gun. Thelma is not messing around, and you do not want to cross her. Unless she thinks she might recognize you from somewhere, in which case you're in for a charming little conversation, even if she realizes that she doesn't actually know you.
Josh Margolin makes his directorial debut with the action comedy that doesn't try to parody the genre, but plays everything straight and earnest, making for genuine laughs and stirring suspense. The movie is even based on a true story, inspired by Marglolin's own feisty grandmother's experience. Squibb is an utter delight, showing the kind of dedication and attitude that would make Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves proud, and you can't help but have a good time. (Ethan Anderton)
Director: Josh Margolin
Cast: June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%