The 26 Best Movies Of 2024 So Far

There is no such thing as a bad year for movies. And 2024 is already shaping up to be no exception.

As we write this intro, it's still fairly early in the year, but we've already seen plenty of terrific films. Some of them are currently in theaters. Some of them are streaming or available for rental. A few of them have played film festivals and will find their way into some kind of release this year. But all of the entries on this list of the best movies of 2024 so far have one thing in common: they're worth your time.

Comedies, science fiction epics, documentaries, action films, romances, animation — this list already has it all, and we're just getting started. Let's dive in. (Naturally, this list will be continuously updated throughout the year as we see more movies you need to have on your radar).