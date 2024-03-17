The Idea Of You Review: Anne Hathaway Shines In This Unconventional Romance [SXSW 2024]

Rom-coms are a staple of cinema and have been for decades. Right alongside action movies and horror flicks, these tales of romance infused with humor are often there to help anchor any given year at the movies. Yet, they are often viewed as nothing more than popcorn movies; the cinematic equivalent of empty calories. Director Michael Showalter's "The Idea of You" is here to remind us that these movies can be so much more than that. At their best, they can be illuminating experiences that shed meaningful light on the human condition. Thanks in no small part to a stellar performance by Anne Hathaway and a star-making turn for Nicholas Galitzine, this is the genre at its best.

The film centers on Solène (Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who has to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella after her ex-husband bails at the last minute. There, she has a chance encounter with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, who just so happens to be in his mid-20s. They strike up an unexpected romance which comes with some understandably huge challenges, given Hayes' superstar status and their sizable age gap.

Countless times in movie history, we've seen older men strike up romances with younger women. The James Bond franchise has done this with its Bond girls plenty of times. Be it with 007 or the average Joe in any other film, it's hardly ever addressed and, if it is, it's more of an attaboy for the man. It's remarkably rare to see the script flipped. At that level alone, "The Idea of You" feels like a hugely fresh take on the modern rom-com. Fortunately, Showalter — armed with some great source material in the form of Robinne Lee's book of the same name — goes much deeper than that.