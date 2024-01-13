The 10 Best James Bond 'Girls' Ranked

For as long as there has been James Bond, there has been the James Bond "girl." And for as long as there has been the James Bond "girl," there have been people rightfully noting that this descriptor is a bit demeaning. After all, these character are women and should be treated accordingly.

And the James Bond "woman" has run the gamut over the years. People have rightfully called out the franchise over the decades for its often shallow, childish sexism, teaming up Agent 007 with bimbos bearing ridiculous names. The laziest films in the series reduce the female co-stars to shallow eye candy, existing to be impressed by Bond and to be rescued in the climax. But we can't ignore the movies that get it right. For every film that gets the Bond woman wrong, there's one that gets it right — characters with complex motivations, intriguing backstories, wry senses of humor, and skills that get James himself out of dangerous jams. And as the franchise sprinted into the 21st century, the women of the James Bond series became more consistent, and more consistently interesting.

When /Film's James Bond braintrust sat down to create this list of the greatest women in the franchise, we had only a few rules. The character had to be an ally, not a villain (let's save those characters for a future list). And while the dynamic between the character and Bond didn't have to be romantic, it had to suggest a real connection of some kind (one scene love interests not allowed!). From there, it became a simple question of quality. Which characters stood out to us? Which ones linger in our minds?

And while there was plenty of discussion, we'll say this much: The vote for the number one choice was unanimous.