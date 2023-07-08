Bottoms Is Here To Save Us From Sanitized Queer Representation

The upcoming comedy film "Bottoms" has a lot going for it. For one, it comes from writer/director Emma Seligman, whose feature "Shiva Baby" was arguably the strongest debut of 2020. And then there's the lead cast of Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri, two of Hollywood's most in-demand young comedy stars. But if there's really something to get butts in seats, it's the fact "Bottoms" is a coming-of-age sex comedy about two queer besties who start a women's fight club as a means to impress and get closer to hot cheerleaders. It's raunchy, it's violent, it's unapologetically gay as hell, and it isn't concerned with sanitizing its characters in order to appease the barometer of "good representation."

During a recent press panel hosted by GLAAD and GALECA (The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics), of which I am a member, Seligman, Sennott, and Edebiri spoke about the unfair pressures often put upon queer characters to be representative of the community as a whole.

"I think that Rachel and Ayo are such brilliant comedians, and we wrote the characters based off the references and the movies that we wanted to watch," said Seligman. "And I think that when you're setting up a ploy to have sex with people and you're lying, that will inherently make these characters flawed and s***ty, and I don't think we thought too hard about it." This approach to queerness is refreshing because demanding characters be representative of more than just their individual character is an undue burden that often gets applied to people in real life — perpetuating the myth of the model minority.