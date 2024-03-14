Sydney Sweeney Learned A Crucial Lesson While Making Anyone But You [SXSW 2024]

If superhero movie enthusiasts are feeling a little bummed out about the genre's recent downturn in popularity, they can comfort in knowing that, as a wise woman once wrote, "Today is where your book begins; the rest is still unwritten." That particular singer and songwriter, Natasha Bedingfield, would know what's she talking about, too, having recently enjoyed a return to the spotlight thanks to her breakthrough hit, "Unwritten," being prominently featured in last year's surprise box office champion, "Anyone But You."

A loose retelling of William Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing," the Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell vehicle is a throwback to Hollywood's pre-superhero renaissance days in more ways than one. Part fizzy rom-com and part R-rated sex farce (it's genuinely impressive how many flimsy excuses this film comes up with for its absurdly good-looking cast to take their clothes off), "Anyone But You" also marks a return to the '90s and early '00s trend of reimagining The Bard's works in a modern setting. It's as unlikely a commercial success as they come in the age of sexless tentpoles, which is exactly why Sweeney was eager to spearhead the project as both a star and producer.

"'Anyone But You' was such an incredible experience, from the beginning when I hired [director] Will [Gluck] and I hired Glen [Powell] and we sold it to Sony," said Sweeney, speaking at a South by Southwest (SXSW) panel attended by /Film's Ryan Scott. "It was always — I wanted to bring back those early 2000s rom-coms where people went and they left wanting to fall in love. And they left wanting to sing and dance in the rain and have big, romantic gestures." By the sound of it, the film's popularity has only encouraged Sweeney to approach her work with equal aplomb going forward.