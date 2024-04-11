Monkey Man And The First Omen Aren't Massive Box Office Hits — But They Don't Need To Be

Over the weekend, Universal Pictures released Dev Patel's action flick "Monkey Man" in theaters, while 20th Century Studios unleashed the horror prequel "The First Omen" on audiences. Both were competing against "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" in its second weekend and, frankly, they never stood a chance. But they also weren't necessarily gunning for the top spot as these were more counterprogramming moves from both studios. Be that as it may, both films came in on the lower end of expectations, which shaped the narrative around their performance to something akin to "bad." I'm here to offer the other perspective which is more akin to "good."

"Monkey Man" debuted at number two on the charts with a $10.1 million opening. The film, which serves as Patel's feature directorial debut, had been expected to pull in anywhere between $16 and $25 million on the more optimistic side of things That obviously didn't come to pass. Meanwhile, Arkasha Stevenson's "The First Omen" opened at number four on the charts with $8.3 million. That was, similarly, on the very low end of projections as forecasts had it taking in between $8 and $13 million. So yes, at first glance, it's not difficult to see why these openings might be viewed, respectively, as disappointing on some level.

That said, the bigger picture is very important here. Starting with "Monkey Man," we're talking about a movie that was originally destined to go directly to Netflix and had been sitting on a shelf collecting dust for something like two years. Universal and Jordan Peele rescued it from oblivion. And as for "The First Omen," this is a movie that Disney was originally going to dump directly to Hulu. Instead, it got a theatrical release and brought a not-insignificant amount of business to theaters at a time when they could surely use it. There is much more to be said on behalf of both films.