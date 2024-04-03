Universal Rescued Monkey Man From Netflix For Chump Change, And It'll Pay Off At The Box Office

Dev Patel's buzzy feature directorial debut "Monkey Man" is hitting theaters this weekend following its rapturous premiere at SXSW last month. Patel, known for his roles in movies like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "The Green Knight," is making a turn as both a filmmaker and action star with this one, which is being released theatrically by Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions. It also turns out that the studio managed to acquire the film for relative chump change after Netflix let the rights go.

According to Deadline, Universal acquired the rights to "Monkey Man" for less than $10 million. That is, in a word, shocking. Way back in early 2021, Netflix bought most of the global rights to Patel's action flick for a whopping $30 million. Yet, the film sat on a shelf collecting dust until very recently when it was revealed that Peele managed to rescue the film from said shelf. He then brought Patel's Indian actioner to Universal, with the studio deciding to give it the red carpet treatment.

Netflix is essentially eating the $30 million here, but it's not as though anyone is crying for the streaming service as it regularly throws around money like it's going out of style. Meanwhile, the investment should pay off in short order for Universal. Not only has the film been met with a great deal of praise from critics (read /Film's "Monkey Man" review right here), but it's expected to earn at least $12 million over its opening weekend (although earlier box office estimates suggested it could make $20 million or more). That's just domestically. When international ticket sales are factored in, the studio will make its money back in no time.