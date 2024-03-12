Monkey Man Review: Dev Patel Kills Everybody In This Brutal Revenge Movie [SXSW 2024]

"Monkey Man" burns with the passion and nerve of a filmmaker who thinks he's not going to direct another film ever again. Dev Patel, always a dynamic actor, doesn't break out the fireworks for his directorial debut as much as he unleashes an entire explosive arsenal. There's more going on — visually, emotionally, thematically — in single moments of this ultra-violent action movie than you find in most films of the genre. To call it ambitious would be an understatement. Here's a movie that wants to say every single thing Patel wants to communicate as a filmmaker, and it's all got to fit into a two-hour running time. Forget oxygen. Forget subtlety. No one's got time for that when this is your first (and maybe last) time at bat.

Can one blame Patel for trying to do literally everything he possibly can with his debut feature behind the camera? Not when you reflect on the nature of the film itself: a vicious, R-rated action movie set in India, starring a largely Indian cast, with a plot revolving around income disparity and poverty, and a leading man (and a non-white one) who is certainly respected but not an instant box office draw. It's far from a sure thing. That it exists at all is already a minor miracle. "Monkey Man" wants, no, it needs to be everything. That is its greatest strength and its greatest weakness.

But it also kicks ass. Like, a lot. Because Patel, leaning on everything from Bruce Lee to "John Wick" (watch the "Monkey Man" trailer for a sneak peek) clearly wants to punch (and stab and shoot and bite) in that league. He wants a seat at that table.