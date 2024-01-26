Dev Patel Gets His Own John Wick In The Monkey Man Trailer And It Looks Incredible

Having yet to find a superhero movie role to his liking, it appears Dev Patel has borrowed a page from Thanos' book and said, "Fine. I'll do it myself." The "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Green Knight" actor is now starring in the upcoming "Monkey Man," an action movie that also doubles as his feature directing debut. In an equally exciting turn, the film was initially set to stream as a Netflix original but has since been acquired by Universal for a full-blown theatrical run.

And judging by the first trailer, there's a very good reason for that. "Monkey Man," which has literally been described by industry insiders as "'John Wick' in Mumbai" (via Deadline), casts Patel as Kid, an enigmatic young man who, per the film's synopsis, "ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash." In time, however, Kid refashions himself as a cross between John Wick and Robin Hood, infiltrating the insidious elite who killed his mother (of course his backstory involves a woman close to him getting fridged — what type of action movie did you think this was?) and continue to systematically suppress the working-class members of his city. Unluckily for them, Kid discovers his "mysteriously scarred hands" serve him extremely well in a tussle. That's right, he's got the super-power of trauma at his disposal, baby!

You can watch Patel unleash his fists of fury for yourself by checking out the "Monkey Man" trailer above.