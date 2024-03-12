Dev Patel Suffered A Broken Bone While Filming Monkey Man, But The Cameras Kept Rolling [SXSW 2024]

Dev Patel, who movie lovers are surely familiar with from his on-screen work in movies such as "Slumdog Millionaire" and "The Green Knight" is beginning a new phase of his career. The actor-turned-director has his feature directorial debut "Monkey Man" coming our way in April (you can check out the trailer right here), and it's an action-packed, wild ride. Patel also stars in the lead role, and it required him to kick a lot of ass. Kicking all of that ass, it turns out, comes at a cost, as he broke his hand early on while filming. But, for various reasons, the show had to go on, broken bone and all.

"Monkey Man" recently held its world premiere at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and the film was met with a very warm response, with /Film's Jacob Hall giving it an 8 out of 10 review. I was lucky enough to be on hand and at a post-screening Q&A, the filmmaker revealed that he suffered greatly to see this film brought to life. Not only did he break his foot just ahead of filming, but it got much worse after filming began.