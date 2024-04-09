Godzilla X Kong's Box Office Dominance Is More Impressive Than You Realize

Another weekend, another win for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." The latest entry in the MonsterVerse franchise dipped nearly 61% in its second weekend for a $31.2 million domestic haul. Even with the relatively heavy dip after the movie's impressive opening weekend, it was more than enough to top newcomers "Monkey Man" ($10.1 million) and "The First Omen" ($8.3 million). More importantly, it demonstrated that this franchise is arguably stronger than it's ever been a full decade into its run. Allow me to explain why that is.

Even though it has been in theaters for less than two full weeks, director Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong" has now made $134.5 million domestically to date. That puts it above the total domestic grosses for both 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" ($100.9 million) and 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" ($110.5 million). It's still below 2014's "Godzilla" ($200.6 million) and 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" ($168 million), but that's only for the time being. It will pass "Kong: Skull Island" in the coming days and has a real shot at overtaking "Godzilla" before all's said and done.

It's also important to point out that "Godzilla vs. Kong" was released when the pandemic was a much larger factor, and its $467.8 million global total was super impressive at the time. It's tough to say what that movie might have done under better circumstances. As for "King of the Monsters," that movie was a critical and commercial disappointment that topped out at just $383.2 million worldwide against a steep $170 million budget. That could have killed the franchise. Thankfully, that didn't happen and the MonsterVerse has rebounded in a big way.