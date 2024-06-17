Kinds Of Kindness Review: Not The Best Yorgos Lanthimos Movie, But The Most Yorgos Lanthimos Movie

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is keenly interested in the systems that bind us. Most of his films are about how humans — we whimsical, self-serious egotists — require strictures and societal bindings to function, even if those bindings are absurd, harmful, or wholly invented by power-mad weirdos. The only thing that can free us from our self-imposed hairshirts, usually, is our sexual agency. That was certainly true of Lanthimos' 2023 Oscar darling "Poor Things," in which a woman with the brain of an infant grew into a self-actualized bisexual sex worker, once she was freed of the influence of boorish men who would seek to control her body.

Additionally, in the 2009 film "Dogtooth," Lanthimos told the story of three adult children being raised by a father who, for what can only be a sociological experiment, kept them imprisoned in their home, teaching them a surreal, alternate vocabulary. In "The Lobster," the rituals of love and courtship were reduced to a literal checklist of common interests. Anyone who wasn't part of a socially sanctioned couple was magically turned into an animal. In "The Favourite," two women vie for the sexual affection of the flustered Queen Anne, pitting their respective sexual agencies against one another.

All Lanthimos characters are subservient to a controlling person or, more insidiously, an unspoken cultural hierarchy they're willing to hurt themselves to protect. Lanthimos explores his ethos with a dark pixie's wink, infusing his films with the deeply sardonic humor of an embittered trickster god. Watching his films is like being tickled by a piece of dangling pig tripe.

Lanthimos' newest film, "Kinds of Kindness" offers a 165-minute triple-hit of hierarchical anxiety, offering a triptych of stories connected by their common cast. It may not be the best Lanthimos, but it's certainly the most Lanthimos.