Kinds Of Kindness Trailer Sees Director Yorgos Lanthimos Getting Weird And Erotic Again

Just a few months after his eccentric alt-history sci-fi movie "Poor Things" swept the Oscars with four wins (including a Best Actress award for lead Emma Stone), director Yorgos Lanthimos is back with a new film. "Kinds of Kindness" once again stars Stone, alongside her fellow "Poor Things" performers Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe. And the talent doesn't stop there, with Jesse Plemons ("Breaking Bad"), Hong Chau ("The Whale"), Joe Alwyn ("The Favourite"), Mamoudou Athie ("Archive 81"), and Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria") also in the mix.

Lanthimos will really be getting the most out of that stellar cast by having each actor in three different roles. "We had started out with one story, but as we were working on it, we thought that it might be interesting to make a film that has a different structure to what we had done before," Lanthimos explains in the press notes, referring to himself and co-writer Efthimis Filippou ("The Killing of a Sacred Deer"). "As we identified the subsequent stories, we wanted to keep a thematic thread, so it felt as if it all belonged under the same umbrella."

"Kinds of Kindness" is described as a triptych, as you can see by the changing hairstyles (and facial hairstyles) of the cast in the new trailer above. "The stories weave together in a way that is not necessarily clear but capitalizes on what has come before," says Stone. This being a Lanthimos film, one of the common themes we can expect is things getting erotic in weird and uncomfortable ways.