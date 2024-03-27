Emma Stone And Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite For More Weirdness In The Kinds Of Kindness Trailer

Fans of Arthouse Emma Stone Sicko Cinema™, have I got good news for you. Coming off her second Oscar win, the "La La Land" star is currently in the midst of shooting what's sure to be a strange and twisted spin on the Western genre in the shape of Ari Aster's "Eddington." But before we lay our eyes on the "Midsommar" and "Beau Is Afraid" director's latest oddity, Stone herself will reunite with her "Poor Things" and "The Favourite" helmer Yorgos Lanthimos for a new project.

Titled "Kinds of Kindness," Stone and Lanthimos finished shooting their new film near the tail-end of 2022, which is the reason it's already good to go so soon after "Poor Things" once again stirred up the "Are Sex Scenes Necessary?" discourse. The movie sees Lanthimos directing from an original script he co-penned with his "Dogtooth," "The Lobster," and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" scribe and fellow Greek Weird Wave proponent Efthimis Filippou, as opposed to his and Stone's "The Favourite" and "Poor Things" writer Tony McNamara. That could make a difference for those who only warmed up to Lanthimos after those films. Then again, now that they've developed a taste for the filmmaker's darkly satirical idiosyncracies, they might not find his and Filippou's stylings as inaccessible as they once did.

For a small glimpse of what to expect, check out the "Kinds of Kindness" trailer above.