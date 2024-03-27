Emma Stone And Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite For More Weirdness In The Kinds Of Kindness Trailer
Fans of Arthouse Emma Stone Sicko Cinema™, have I got good news for you. Coming off her second Oscar win, the "La La Land" star is currently in the midst of shooting what's sure to be a strange and twisted spin on the Western genre in the shape of Ari Aster's "Eddington." But before we lay our eyes on the "Midsommar" and "Beau Is Afraid" director's latest oddity, Stone herself will reunite with her "Poor Things" and "The Favourite" helmer Yorgos Lanthimos for a new project.
Titled "Kinds of Kindness," Stone and Lanthimos finished shooting their new film near the tail-end of 2022, which is the reason it's already good to go so soon after "Poor Things" once again stirred up the "Are Sex Scenes Necessary?" discourse. The movie sees Lanthimos directing from an original script he co-penned with his "Dogtooth," "The Lobster," and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" scribe and fellow Greek Weird Wave proponent Efthimis Filippou, as opposed to his and Stone's "The Favourite" and "Poor Things" writer Tony McNamara. That could make a difference for those who only warmed up to Lanthimos after those films. Then again, now that they've developed a taste for the filmmaker's darkly satirical idiosyncracies, they might not find his and Filippou's stylings as inaccessible as they once did.
For a small glimpse of what to expect, check out the "Kinds of Kindness" trailer above.
There's no party like a Lanthimos party
Why settle for just a single bizarre Yorgos Lanthimos story when you can get a trio for the same price as one? "Kinds of Kindness" is an anthology picture comprised of three segments, with cast members playing different characters in each one. It recalls what Wes Anderson recently did, hiring the same group of actors for multiple roles in his Roald Dahl Netflix short collection, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More." That alone should make for a fascinating acting exercise, allowing Stone to continue challenging herself while adding even more shades of weirdness to her arsenal.
Stone's "Poor Things" co-star Willem Dafoe is also back for "Kinds of Kindness," as is "Drive-Away Dolls" star Margaret Qualley (who had a small but very memorable role in Lanthimos' last film). They're joined here by Joe Alwyn ("The Favourite"), Hong Chau ("The Menu"), and Jesse Plemons ("Killers of the Flower Moon"), along with Mamoudou Athie ("Elemental") and Hunter Schafer ("Euphoria"). That cast alone is reason enough to give this one the time of day, be you a die-hard Lanthimos fan or someone who's as-yet-undecided on joining the club.
"Kinds of Kindness" opens in theaters on June 21, 2024. Its official synopsis reads as follows:
KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.