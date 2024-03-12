After Winning An Oscar, Emma Stone Is Working With One Of Horror's Best Directors

All artists have phases within their careers, and while it's easy to demarcate what those phases are in hindsight, it can also be possible to see them emerging and mutating in real time. Emma Stone, an actress who began her journey as a comedy darling in films like "Superbad," "The House Bunny," and "Zombieland," soon found herself climbing to the A-list, nominated for an Academy Award for "Birdman" and winning Best Actress for "La La Land."

This past weekend, Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress for the second time, for her performance as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things." It's a win that seemingly signals a change in her career from a quirky ingenue to a complex and daring leading lady, especially when coupled with her other recent turn as Whitney Siegel in "The Curse."

Continuing that emerging trend, The Hollywood Reporter just announced that she'll be joining the cast of director Ari Aster's next film, a contemporary Western (or, as Aster has referred to it previously, a "Western-noir dark ensemble comedy") entitled "Eddington," which begins production this week. Aster, of course, is the filmmaker behind some of the most original and unsettling horror films of recent years, 2018's "Hereditary" and 2019's "Midsommar." Although Aster's most recent film, last year's astonishingly bold "Beau is Afraid," didn't connect with general audiences in the way his horror features did, Stone's presence within an impressively stacked cast could be just what Doctor Aster ordered to get people back on his weirdo groove.