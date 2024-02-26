Emma Stone's Poor Things Just Crossed A Major Box Office Milestone Ahead Of The Oscars

The film tells the story of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist named Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn, but she runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer. Free from the prejudices of her times, she quickly grows in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. Stone, in addition to her starring role, serves as a producer.

In the pandemic era, there has been much concern over the survival of movies such as this. Even before the pandemic, Hollywood was trending ever further into not just franchise-first territory when it came to theatrical releases, but borderline franchise-only. Luckily, we've seen signs that audience tastes are changing, with the whole Barbenheimer phenomenon being one key piece of that puzzle. But we can even look at last year's Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once" ($143 million worldwide) as a positive sign in this area as well.

The fact of the matter is that the Oscars do matter. Studios still invest in these sorts of movies in no small part because they hope to achieve the glory of major awards. But they still have to make financial sense on some level and, increasingly, it's been looking bleak on that front lately. However, movies like this are helping to change the narrative a bit. In turn, if movies that people care about and have actually seen are nominated, more people will likely tune into the Academy Awards. The health of the whole system is better as a result.

Let us also not forget that Disney now owns Searchlight Pictures (and the rest of Fox's former media assets). Movies like this succeeding theatrically not only ensures that Disney will continue to invest in them, but it also means they're less likely to be dumped directly to Hulu. It's good news all around.

"Poor Things" is in theaters now.