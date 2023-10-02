All Of Wes Anderson's Roald Dahl Netflix Shorts Ranked

Did you know that there are four brand new short films written and directed by Wes Anderson that are adapted from short stories by Roald Dahl and available for you to watch on Netflix right now? It would not surprise me in the slightest if you didn't. I know short films are not the biggest attention grabbers, but this is one of the best and most recognizable American auteurs taking on the work of one of Britain's most beloved authors of the 20th Century. Surely, you would want the word to get out there about this, especially given how successfully Anderson previously adapted Dahl's work with his stop-motion adaptation of "Fantastic Mr. Fox." Alas, Netflix made the plans for these shorts very unclear and definitely did not effectively communicate their release strategy, with one coming out every day for four days. The first short, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," did play at the Venice International Film Festival, but even if you knew that existed, the other three might have passed you by.

That lack of promotion is even more frustrating because all four of these short films are wildly entertaining and contain some of the most visually inventive and dynamic design work of Anderson's career. Creatively, Anderson has been on such a heater with "Asteroid City" and the wildly underrated "The French Dispatch," and this Roald Dahl tetralogy continues to see the director firing on all cylinders. With a six-person troupe of Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Friend, Dev Patel, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Ayoade, and Ben Kingsley, Anderson has pushed the artifice and theatricality of his already heightened style further than it has ever gone before to winning results. Let's run through these four short films and see how they stack up against one another.