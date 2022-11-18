The Menu Was Written For Ralph Fiennes, But The Performance Was Even Better Than The Filmmakers Hoped

Mark Mylod's new film "The Menu" takes place over the course of a single night at Hawthorne, one of the most expensive and prestigious restaurants in the world. Hawthorne is located on a remote, deserted island that is only occupied by its employees. The island's buildings are all devoted to food preparation, and the restaurant's star chef, Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), has taken to making elaborate, story-driven, muti-course meals that are meant to stimulate the intellect as much as the palate.

Julian, however, seems to have begun taking his meal-crafting a little too seriously. Backed up by an army of devoted-to-the-death kitchen workers, Julian has constructed a meal that will force his clientele to confront their own sins and vices, and will, by the end of the evening, involve human bloodshed.

"The Menu" was written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, comedy writers who previously — between them — wrote for The Onion, College Humor, and "Last Week Tonight." "The Menu" is their first feature film, and clearly they wanted to send up the antiseptic nature of well-moneyed foodie culture (inspired by Tracy's honeymoon trip to Cornelius Sjømatrestaurant in Bjørøyhamn, Norway). While Julian may be a monster, each of his diners has a shallow soul, each one more concerned with money, infidelity, or fame than taste.

Appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" recently, Reiss admitted that when he and Tracy were writing their script, they kept thinking of Fiennes in the role. When Fiennes agreed to actually play the part, they were elated.