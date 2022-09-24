The Menu Features The Ultimate Ralph Fiennes Performance [Fantastic Fest]

"The Menu" is a movie literally set in a restaurant and its plot revolves around the preparation and consumption of food, so you can hopefully forgive this article beginning with a food joke. Ahem. Like a responsible hunter using every part of the buffalo, "The Menu" uses every part of the Ralph Fiennes.

Let me explain. It's surely common and accepted knowledge by people with good taste that Ralph Fiennes is one of the most reliable, versatile actors working today — a handsome, menacing, hilarious, charming, bizarre chameleon of a performer who can fluctuate between heartbreaking and campy, terrifying and wry, without missing a beat. But what if there was a movie that featured every single thing one could admire about the star of "Schindler's List," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The Constant Gardener," a bunch of "Harry Potter" movies, and a few James Bond entries? What if there was a movie that feels so tailor-made for the wide-ranging yet specific talents of Fiennes that it's literally impossible to imagine anyone else in the part?

Well, that would be Chef Slowik in "The Menu."