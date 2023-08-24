Wes Anderson's Second Film Of 2023 Is Hitting Netflix Soon

Wes Anderson may have already released his 11th feature film this year in the form of "Asteroid City," but the filmmaker isn't done yet as he's got another project up his sleeve — one that will be making its way to Netflix very soon. This time, Anderson is taking on a classic story from the mind of Roald Dahl in the form of "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." We don't have a trailer just yet, but we've got a new poster (which you can check out below) and a release date.

Anderson's adaptation of Dahl's short story is set to hit Netflix on September 27 following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Even though it's just a short film, clocking in at 39 minutes, the respected director was able to line up a murderer's row of talent in front of the camera including Benedict Cumberbatch ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"), who is front-and-center on the poster. The ensemble also includes Ralph Fiennes ("The Grand Budapest Hotel"), Dev Patel ("The Green Knight"), Ben Kingsley ("Shutter Island"), and Richard Ayoade ("Paddington 2").

Netflix acquired the rights to the Roald Dahl Story Company back in 2021, intending to adapt the author's works in various forms for subscribers to enjoy. Now, Anderson gets to put his signature stamp on this universe. The brief logline for the short reads as follows: