Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Trailer: Revolting Children Singing Revolting Rhymes

The children are revolting! Roald Dahl's beloved children's book "Matilda" is getting a new movie adaptation, this time based on the stage musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin. Directed by Matthew Warchus (who also directed the stage play), "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" is coming to Netflix in December, and the streaming service has just released a new trailer.

The film stars Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood, a little girl gifted with a genius mind but cursed with truly horrible parents. After living a lonely early life with only books for company, Matilda is sent to Crunchem Hall, a school ruled over by the fiercely authoritarian Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson), who despises children and uses her position of power to torture them. The one bright spot at Crunchem is Matilda's teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), who does her best to create a oasis of fun and learning for the kids in her class.

If you've read the book or seen the 1996 version of "Matilda," you'll know where this is going: pigtails, chocolate cake, telekinetic superpowers, and other Roald Dahl things. Check out the new trailer for "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical" below.