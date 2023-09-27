The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar Review: Wes Anderson's Latest Roald Dahl Adaptation Is Wonderful Indeed

To hear Wes Anderson tell it, it was no easy feat to adapt Roald Dahl's "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" to the screen. Then, inspiration hit. As Anderson says in the film's press notes: "I am equally interested in the way Dahl tells the story as I am in the story itself." With this in mind, Anderson's delightful short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" is a nesting doll of a tale; a story about stories being told. Of course, Anderson has used this story-within-a-story-within-a-story approach several times already (his other 2023 film, the fantastic "Asteroid City" does this), so you have to wonder why it took him so long to crack the code.

No matter. Cracked it he has, and the results are a whirlwind of whimsy; a funny, dry, non-stop journey from one story to the next. To keep the storytelling aspect intact, Anderson even goes ahead and makes Dahl a character in the film, played by Ralph Fiennes, scribbling away in his cozy little writer's hut and narrating the story of Henry Sugar. Who is Henry Sugar? As played by Benedict Cumberbatch (who eventually takes over narrating duties from Fiennes/Dahl, only to have narrating duties taken away by another character, and another, and so on), he's a wealthy man who doesn't do much of anything, other than be wealthy. Then one day Henry spots a slim book in his friend's library.

The book was written by Dr. Z.Z. Chatterjee (Dev Patel), recounting the strange tale of Imdad Khan (Ben Kingsley), a man with the amazing ability to see without using his eyes. One particular part of the story piques Henry's interest: Khan can see the suit of a playing card just by looking at the back of the object. Henry theorizes that if he can master this same skill, he can cheat at gambling and make even more money.